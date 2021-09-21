The Golden Birthday

Mr. and Mrs. Richard S. Boyle Jr. of Williamsport observed their 50th anniversary Aug. 21. They were married in St. Michael’s R.C. Church in Braddock. Lorraine is the daughter of John and Margaret Gilarski. She graduated from St. Thomas District High School and Duff’s Business Institute. She was originally employed by Rockwell International, raised their children then was employed by Pickard & Anderson, St. Paul UMC, Jersey Shore Steel and various assignments with DePasqual Staffing. Rich is the son of Richard and Mary Elizabeth Boyle. He graduated from Swissvale High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Army and was then employed at Rockwell International where he and Lorraine met. He then was employed by Anchor Darling Valve and later by Flowserve from where he retired. Rich and Lorraine have four children: Matt (Shelley) Boyle, Emily (Robb) Dietrich, David (Kimberly) Boyle and Sarah (Jason) Claassen. They have nine grandchildren: Andy and Colin Boyle; Jack and Simon Dietrich; Paige, Sidney and Elyse Boyle; and Judah and Ezra Claassen. The family celebrated together over the Memorial Day Weekend at a VRBO along the Youghaghenny River.
