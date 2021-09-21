The Golden Birthday

Ah-ah-ah! Live theater has returned after more than a year; however, with certain stipulations like vaccinations and masks. I am a big fan of live productions so I passed that love to my daughter. Shawnee Little Theater opened their season with the play, Pippin last week. A senior season ticket is only $45 which is a real bargain since the amateur talent is super. The Broadway Musicals that come to the OKC Civic Center are returning this week with one of my favorites, “My Fair Lady”. It is based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play called “Pygmalion”. The story is about a pompous professor who takes on the challenge to transform a common working class English girl with a strong Cockney accent into someone who can pass as a cultured member of high society because of the way she speaks and acts. Eliza Doolittle agrees to the lessons in order to ger a better job, but finds her life turned upside down. The original show opened on Broadway with Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews. These season tickets are not such a bargain, but the professional singers and dancers do an excellent job. My daughter and I will be attending the Saturday matinee performance.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO