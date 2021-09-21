CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dems, backers face uphill immigration path after Senate blow

By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
Derrick
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats launched an uphill fight to rescue their drive to help millions of immigrants remain legally in the U.S., their pathway unclear and the uncertainty exposing tensions between party leaders and progressive groups demanding bold results. Lawmakers and advocacy organizations said Monday they were already weighing...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Biden signs legislation to avert partial government shutdown, after Congress approves funding into December

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another continue as the political […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Derrick

Vote delayed, Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats were unable to reach an immediate deal to salvage President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill. Action is to resume Friday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Dems#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Shore News Network

These baby killers are insane: Greene lashes out at Democrat’s $7 trillion spending spree

WASHINGTON, DC – The right’s answer to Alexandria “Sandy” Ocasio-Cortez spoke out today against the Biden administration’s outlandish $7 trillion budget. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that after browsing through the administration’s “Build Back Better” plan, the government would be better off shutting down. “I just got in my office...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy