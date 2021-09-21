CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Fashion Week Timed Research Rewards and Tasks

By C.J. Keller
attackofthefanboy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion Week is set to begin in Pokémon GO and with it comes the introduction of Furfrou to the game. During the Fashion Week Timed Research event you will only have a limited amount of time to complete the steps below. Completing the Fashion Week event timed research will allow you to earn encounters with Fashionable Pokemon. Fashion Challengers can be found and battled at Pokestops. To help you get through all of the timed research for this event we’ve put together the Fashion Week Timed Research rewards and tasks for Pokemon GO.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Fashion Week delivers multiple Furfrou, costumes, and new Shiny debut

Furfrou will appear in Pokemon GO starting on September 21 along with a new “Form Change” mechanic. This new mechanic in the game will allow certian Pokemon to change their form with a requisite number of candy pieces and stardust. Furfrou will cost 25 candy and a whopping 10k dust to change its form – in this case, changing its Trim to one of 8 different iterations!
APPAREL
gamepur.com

How to get a Furfrou Kabuki trim in Pokémon Go

Furfrou is coming to Pokémon Go during Fashion Week 2021. This event will be running from September 21 to 28, and there are several other fashionable Pokémon you can potentially capture during the event. Furfrou is an interesting Pokémon because it’s releasing with several unique forms, and they’re going to be available simultaneously. However, there will be a catch to finding these forms and unlocking them in Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Furfrou Kabuki trim in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

How to play Pokémon Go on PC

Niantic’s Pokémon Go is first and foremost a mobile game. It relies on your phone’s GPS location mixed in with augmented reality to send you journeying around the world to catch Pokémon that pop up in different geographical locations. So, it’s a location-based game that begs the question, how would you play it on your PC without moving around?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Osha-what? Oshawott is Pokémon GO’s September Community Day Pokémon

Niantic is looking to enjoy the last days of summer with one last dip in the water in Pokémon GO. Taking place right before the fall equinox is September’s Community Day and it’s all about a certain Water-type Pokémon – Oshawott!. Unova’s water starter will be splashing about more often...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Field Research#Fashionable#Shinx Blitzle#Blitzle Encounter#Xp#Mareep Encounter#Butterfree Encounter#Furfrou Encounter#Sneasel Encounter#Croagunk#Minccino Encounter Battle#Frillish Encounter#Great Pokeballs#Ultra Pokeballs#Stardust
gamewatcher.com

FFXIV Fashion Report - Where to Find and How to Earn Its Weekly MGP Reward

FFXIV's Fashion Report is one of the many activities you can put on your weekly schedule, but also one that's easy to miss if you're new to the MMORPG. Tucked away inside the lavish halls of The Golden Saucer, its rewards include MGP and, if you're very fashion-savvy, a title you can proudly show off.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon Go: From Scalchops to Seamitars Ticket Special Research Tasks & Rewards – Oshawott Community Day

Oshawott Community Day is finally here in Pokemon Go, and players can purchase the From Scalchops to Seamitars ticket during the event to obtain exclusive rewards. Oshawott spawns are heavily boosted during the Community Day event, and players have a decent chance of obtaining a Shiny Oshawott during the day. The special research ticket is not required to participate in Oshawott Community Day, but there are bonus rewards for those that do buy the ticket.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Can you catch a shiny Oshawott in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon you can try to catch in Pokémon Go. They’re going to appear all over, and some of them appear more often than others depending on the time of day or if there’s an event happening. For Oshawott, this Pokémon will be receiving its shiny version starting on September 19, alongside its Community Day event. So if you’ve been waiting to capture this Pokémon during the event, and earn a shiny version, now is the time to go for it. But what are your odds of finding it?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The best moveset for Samurott in Pokémon Go

For those eager to check out Samurott on its Community Day in Pokémon Go, you’ll be excited to know that this previously lackluster Pokémon choice is about to receive some much-needed love. However, it’s still not the best choice, and it can’t carry a team, but if you use it in certain instances with the correct Pokémon combination, Samurott can do some solid work with its updated moveset.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pokemon
attackofthefanboy.com

New World Day One Patch Notes

Day one of New World has brought patch 1.0, and it comes with extensive changes and fixes listed in the patch notes below. New World is the latest MMO from Amazon which gives gamers the opportunity to explore the fictional land of Aeternum Island. As the name might suggest, New World carries themes of colonizing and takes players on a quest to conquer new lands and defend their territory from others. The patch notes are lengthy and contain a number of both minor and major improvements for the game. Patch notes are outlined in a post by the Community Manager on the official New World forum. There are plenty of bug fixes relating to quests, AI, and combat.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Pokémon cards are going digital with Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Exactly two months after Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, The Pokemon Company has officially announced the digital version of its massively popular card game, Pokemon Trading Card Game Live. The digital version of the game will be a faithful recreation of the analog paper-based version, remaining true to the original’s rules.
HOBBIES
player.one

Pokémon GO to Welcome Zarude This October

The upcoming film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is scheduled for worldwide release on October 8. It won’t have a theatrical run but will be available on Netflix. The film takes place in the Forest of Okoya, a Pokémon paradise where outsiders are not allowed. Deep in this jungle lives a Koko, a human boy raised by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Because of this, Koko has grown up thinking he is a Pokémon. Learn more about the movie here.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO: Secrets of the Jungle Event Debuts Mythical Pokémon Zarude

Niantic has announced an upcoming event in Pokémon Go to celebrate the launch of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, starting in October 2021. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is set to release on October 8th, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. The Pokémon Go event will feature content heavily inspired by the movie, such as the mythical Pokémon Zarude making its debut, and the appearance of Pokémon that feature alongside the ‘Rogue Monkey’ Pokémon in the feature film.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to evolve Inkay

Inkay is now in Pokémon Go and it has special evolution requirements to turn into Malamar. Our Pokémon Go guide will detail how to evolve the Inkay into Malamar and its candy requirements. To evolve Inkay into Malamar, you need 50 Inkay Candy. At first, the evolve button will be...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Misunderstood Mischief Hoopa quest guide

Pokémon Go’s latest Special Research Task “Misunderstood Mischief” features the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa. In our Pokémon Go guide, we’ll list out the steps and rewards for doing the Hoopa quest, as well as tips to help you complete the quests. Hoopa actually unlocks fairly early in this quest line, but...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Zarude Arrives In Pokémon GO This Week, Here's How To Get One

Another rare and elusive Mythical Pokémon is set to appear for the very first time in Pokémon GO this week, and you'll want to get your hands on one while you can. In celebration of the upcoming global release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which is set to launch worldwide on Netflix on 8th October, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon Zarude will be appearing in-game. Other content inspired by the movie will also be present, including the return of Team Rocket's Jessie and James.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy