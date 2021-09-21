Pokémon GO Fashion Week Timed Research Rewards and Tasks

Day one of New World has brought patch 1.0, and it comes with extensive changes and fixes listed in the patch notes below. New World is the latest MMO from Amazon which gives gamers the opportunity to explore the fictional land of Aeternum Island. As the name might suggest, New World carries themes of colonizing and takes players on a quest to conquer new lands and defend their territory from others. The patch notes are lengthy and contain a number of both minor and major improvements for the game. Patch notes are outlined in a post by the Community Manager on the official New World forum. There are plenty of bug fixes relating to quests, AI, and combat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO