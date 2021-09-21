Jessy’s Toy Box holds second annual back to school fundraiser

The Ione Police Foundation 6th Annual Fundraising Dinner benefitting the Ione Police Department will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Evalynn Bishop Hall, 701 Highway 124 in Ione. No Host Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with Dinner at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes a raffle and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $35 per person, or a table of ten for $300. For tickets or more information, contact any Ione Police Officer, or call 209-273-7712 or stop by Ione City Hall, 1 East Main Street in Ione. The dinner menu includes: Marinated Beef Tri-Tip, Alfredo Chicken Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Blanched Green Beans, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread and is prepared by Pat & Lisa Thomas of Amador Catering. Please make checks payable to: Amador Community Foundation.
