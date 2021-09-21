CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Jessy’s Toy Box holds second annual back to school fundraiser

Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessy’s Toy Box held its second annual back to school fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 18. The fundraiser was held at The Schoolhouse in De Lamere, North Dakota, with the goal of raising money for Jessy’s Toy Box. Jessy’s Toy Box is a non-profit organization that donates toys to children in hospitals...

www.wahpetondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessjournaldaily.com

OCCHA Hosts Annual Fundraiser Gala Oct. 29

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Organización Cívica y Cultural Hispana America will host its annual fundraising gala Oct. 29 at The Maronite Center in Austintown. The gala begins at 6 p.m. and includes dinner, live music, dancing and items up for auction. Serving as emcees for this year’s gala are WKBN...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WLUC

Cub Scouts begin annual popcorn fundraiser

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning this weekend, you can purchase some tasty treats for a good cause. The Hiawathaland Cub Scouts are hosting their annual popcorn fundraiser at locations across the Upper Peninsula. The money raised will go toward the scouts’ adventures and activities throughout the year, including camping trips to Camp Hiawatha.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
kswo.com

LPS Foundation holds annual breakfast fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The LPS Foundation is holding their annual breakfast fundraiser until 9 a.m. on Friday, September 17th. Proceeds from the breakfast go to support teachers through grants for their classroom. Tickets for LPS employees are $10 and it’s $20 for the public.
LAWTON, OK
13 WHAM

Gilda's Club holds annual Heroes Ball

Rochester, N.Y. — Gilda's Club held its annual Heroes Ball in Fairport Friday evening. It was a celebration of hope and heroes in the fight against cancer. Also, a chance for the non-profit to honor the work being done in the community while giving out awards for philanthropy and leadership.
FAIRPORT, NY
Times and Democrat

Positeen to hold ‘Back-To-School-Bash’

Project Life: Positeen Inc. will sponsor a “Back-To-School Bash” on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The setup time will be 3 p.m. Students will report to 349 Summers Ave. at 5 p.m. The program will give school supplies to students in first through tenth grade from any school in Orangeburg County. Students must be present to receive the supplies.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
9&10 News

Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center’s 2021 Circle of Friends Annual Fundraiser Ends September 18

Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of reports of suspected child abuse and acts of violence in the home has increased at an alarming rate. This is why the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center (TBCAC) is calling out for donations for their 2021 Circle of Friends Annual Fundraiser. “Your contribution will help protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse, physical abuse, and acts of violence by supporting our prevention, intervention, and counseling services — which we provide free of charge,” says the organizers at TBCAC. “Since opening our doors 11 years ago, over 2,800 children have participated in child forensic interviews at TBCAC. In just the last 5 years, we’ve experienced a 300% increase in the number of children being interviewed at the Center”.
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Back To School#Charity
ledger.news

Ione Police Foundation 6th Annual Fundraising Dinner

The Ione Police Foundation 6th Annual Fundraising Dinner benefitting the Ione Police Department will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Evalynn Bishop Hall, 701 Highway 124 in Ione. No Host Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with Dinner at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes a raffle and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $35 per person, or a table of ten for $300. For tickets or more information, contact any Ione Police Officer, or call 209-273-7712 or stop by Ione City Hall, 1 East Main Street in Ione. The dinner menu includes: Marinated Beef Tri-Tip, Alfredo Chicken Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Blanched Green Beans, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread and is prepared by Pat & Lisa Thomas of Amador Catering. Please make checks payable to: Amador Community Foundation.
IONE, CA
WWLP 22News

West Springfield Boys and Girls Club’s annual Flutes and flavors fundraiser

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held one of their annual fundraisers Thursday night. The Flutes and Flavors fundraiser is one of the most successful fundraisers for the club. This year, it was held at the Springfield Country Club. Last year, the event was forced to pivot into a drive-thru food tasting fundraiser on The Big E fairgrounds. While it was a success, the Boys and Girls Club said they are happy to have this event in person once again.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
observer-me.com

Second annual whoopie pie sale for Jimmy Mike’s birthday

SEBEC — Last year, the first ever Whoopie Pie Sale in Celebration of Jimmy Mike’s Birthday was held and raised over $1,400 for the Sebec Reading Room and the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Milo (now Dyer’s Hope House). Because this event was so well received, it continues in 2021 with the addition of an inside yard sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
KBTX.com

BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its largest fundraiser of the year at the Brazos Center Sunday evening. The 32nd edition of Lobsterfest & Golf Classic will help the chamber fund all of its programs for the year. President & CEO Glen Brewer says that includes their educational, legislative, and adult and youth leadership programs.
BRYAN, TX
keizertimes.com

KNOW holding fundraiser for basket program

The Keizer Network of Women’s (KNOW) fundraising event, Percey Presents, returns this year after COVID-19 caused a cancellation in 2020. The event is on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Keizer Civic Center. Percey Presents is a women-only auction that raises money for KNOW’s annual Giving Basket Program, which provides toys and food for families in need.
KEIZER, OR
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Emmanuel Hospice to host virtual annual celebration and fundraiser

Emmanuel Hospice will host its annual celebration virtually this year from Sept. 22-Oct. 1 to benefit its complementary therapies and service and patient wish program. The celebration, presented by CareLinc Medical Equipment, offers supporters the ability to engage with the event anytime between the Sept. 22-Oct. 1 time frame from wherever they are by visiting emmanuelhospice.org/annualcelebration. This will be the second year Emmanuel Hospice’s signature celebration has been hosted virtually due to COVID-19 precautions, and the organization hopes to build on last year’s event which raised over $55,000.
CHARITIES
Register Citizen

Torrington's United Way chapter holding fundraising kickoff Thursday

TORRINGTON — The United Way of Northwest CT is kicking off its 2021 Annual Campaign from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Greenwoods Country Club, 300 Torringford St., Winsted. Tickets are $25. The event includes a cocktail reception to honor essential workers, and to raise awareness about the work of the United...
TORRINGTON, CT
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lions Club holding fundraiser raffle

The College Station Morning Lions Club is holding a raffle as a fundraiser to support community charities. The group will be raffling four $500 gift cards: two from H-E-B, one from Readfield Meats and one from Academy. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling club members at 218-2680,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
arenacindependent.com

Annual fundraiser raises $18,000 for booster club

AU GRES - T & C Sports Lounge in Au Gres organized a memorial event at Knoll View Golf Course, 1010 E. Huron Road, recently, with proceeds benefiting the Au Gres sports booster group The Wolverine Pride Association. The event on Sunday, Aug. 29, was held in honor of husband, father and T & C’s late owner Jack Stolt. Lisa […]
AU GRES, MI
dakotanewsnow.com

Jam Against Cancer holding annual fundraiser this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those facing cancer, the battle can be difficult and expensive. One organization called “Jam Against Cancer” aims to help lessen the financial burden. They are holding their annual fundraising event, with all money earned going to families who are battling cancer. “Everybody...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy