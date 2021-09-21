Jessy’s Toy Box holds second annual back to school fundraiser

Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of reports of suspected child abuse and acts of violence in the home has increased at an alarming rate. This is why the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center (TBCAC) is calling out for donations for their 2021 Circle of Friends Annual Fundraiser. “Your contribution will help protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse, physical abuse, and acts of violence by supporting our prevention, intervention, and counseling services — which we provide free of charge,” says the organizers at TBCAC. “Since opening our doors 11 years ago, over 2,800 children have participated in child forensic interviews at TBCAC. In just the last 5 years, we’ve experienced a 300% increase in the number of children being interviewed at the Center”.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO