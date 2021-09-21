CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Monday Musings: Michigan State Post Mortem; Rambo Shines

By The 7th Floor
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a post-game Monday, meaning it’s time to slap on that orange and green speedo and leap off the high dive into the deep recesses of my Canes thought pool.......... 1) Sorry, I ended up giving Miami too much credit. I had Michigan State winning 34-24, which would have been an improvement from the game’s final score. A number of things worried me going into Saturday...namely how disciplined and well-executed Sparty had looked so far against admittedly inferior competition. Sparty’s success on the ground again was cause for concern against a defense that just can’t tackle anymore.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
247Sports

Podcast: Michigan State Game Preview

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes will host a Michigan State team that is better than everyone expected going into the season. What scares us most about this MSU team? What does Miami need to do to control the game? Who are the key players to know on both sides of the ball?
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Charleston Rambo shines but Hurricanes don’t overcome turnovers, poor defensive second half in loss to Michigan State

MIAMI GARDENS — When wide receiver Charleston Rambo transferred to the Miami Hurricanes from Oklahoma, UM was hoping he’d be the consistent threat on the outside that starting quarterback D’Eriq King could consistently rely on — and he certainly was that against Michigan State. Unfortunately for Miami, Rambo’s career outing...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rambo
chatsports.com

Three things to watch: Michigan State

Miami, Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Spartans, Michigan State Spartans football, Ron Harris, Hard Rock Stadium, Rhett Lashlee, Waynmon Steed, Miami Hurricanes football, Appalachian State Mountaineers men's basketball. After an underwhelming opening two games of the season, the Miami Hurricanes need to make a statement on Saturday afternoon when they...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan State Basketball Recruiting Notebook

With the open evaluation period of the NCAA basketball recruiting calendar in full swing, there is more Michigan State basketball news these days than usual. Tom Izzo and the hoops staff has been making trips all over the country, while also hosting some big-name targets for on-campus visits. Let's dive in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Takeaways: Michigan's offense shines as Wolverines wallop NIU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan closed its non-conference slate with a laugher Saturday afternoon, dominating from start to finish in a 63-10 win over Northern Illinois. Scoring a touchdown on each of its first nine drives, the Wolverines (3-0) out-gained the Huskies (1-2), 606-208, and posted one of their most efficient offensive games ever at 9.3 yards per play.
MICHIGAN STATE
landgrantholyland.com

B1G Thoughts: Michigan State upsets Miami, running backs shine on Big Ten’s big day

Every Sunday after the Big Ten slate of games, I will be bringing you some B1G thoughts on everything that happened! This will include analysis, stats, key players, moments and maybe a joke or two. Be sure to check out the I-70 Football Show in the Land-Grant Holy Land podcast feed for more in-depth analysis and to preview the next week of B1G games.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Shaw: 'Shining star' Blake Corum raises Michigan's 2021 ceiling

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the Michigan football team rolls into Big Ten play, it does so looking better than most expected the Wolverines to look at this point. Michigan's defensive front looks improved from a season ago, its offensive line has lived up to offseason hype, returning players have cleaned up their mistakes and new players have stepped up. After a 2-4 2020 season that prompted several coaching changes and filled outsiders with doubt, Michigan has raised its 2021 floor. A bowl game seems inevitable, and ending the season as a top-25 team might even seem probable.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Left for dead 2 years ago, Michigan State has risen quicker than anyone could’ve anticipated

Michigan State’s descent from being the best non-Ohio State program in the Big Ten during most of the 2010s to a basement dweller wasn’t a gradual decline down a mountainside. The Spartans seemingly fell off a cliff. A program that averaged nearly 10 wins per season from 2010-17 was suddenly in peril. Going 6-6 felt like a struggle. The Spartans started losing out on the top players in their state to Penn State, Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern — programs that have no business raiding Michigan State’s territory.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Nearly every metric that traditionally determines who wins a football game pointed in Michigan State's favor by mid-afternoon Saturday. Squaring off against the No. 24-ranked Miami Hurricanes, the Spartans won the turnover battle (4-0), rushed for more yards (193-52), held the ball longer (31:00 to 29:00) and executed better in the red zone (5-5 to 1-3). And look at that — a 38-17 victory for MSU at the end of the day. Penalties were the one glaring area where MSU was worse than Miami, with 10 flags for 89 yards, though the Canes were far from clean themselves with nine for 78.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy