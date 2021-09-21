Monday Musings: Michigan State Post Mortem; Rambo Shines
It’s a post-game Monday, meaning it’s time to slap on that orange and green speedo and leap off the high dive into the deep recesses of my Canes thought pool.......... 1) Sorry, I ended up giving Miami too much credit. I had Michigan State winning 34-24, which would have been an improvement from the game’s final score. A number of things worried me going into Saturday...namely how disciplined and well-executed Sparty had looked so far against admittedly inferior competition. Sparty’s success on the ground again was cause for concern against a defense that just can’t tackle anymore.www.chatsports.com
