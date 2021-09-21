CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kirk Your Enthusiasm with Luke Askew

By Kirk Henderson
Mavs Moneyball
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I continue to try to bring on as many of our contributors as possible, this time I’m joined by Luke Askew. We last talked in my car during a break in Vegas Summer League. He joins the show with LSVL in hindsight and what he liked about the experience. Then we pivot to talk about the series he’s writing comparing the Mavericks to the other top teams in the league. Lastly we talk about his love for Tyrell Terry and what he’s looking forward to this season.

www.mavsmoneyball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s heartfelt reaction to mom finally achieving dream

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently toured Greece to parade the NBA championship trophy in different cities. But now, he’s witnessed an even more significant milestone in his home country. Giannis was in Greece to personally see her mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo, finally get awarded Greek citizenship. Giannis’ brother, Alex Antetokounmpo,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Askew
Person
Tyrell Terry
The Spun

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career. Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.
NBA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Kirk Your Enthusiasm: Joe Flynn of Posting and Toasting talking Frank Ntilikina and more

Friday afternoon I was joined by Joe Flynn, managing editor of the Knicks SB Nation site Posting and Toasting. He reached out to me as he wanted to share his love of Frank Ntilikina with Mavericks fans. We talked about Frank’s time with the Knicks, why it didn’t work out, and his case for Ntilikina getting time with the Mavericks. We also talk about Reggie Bullock and the three other former Knicks also on the Dallas roster.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Moneyball#Spotify Subscribe#Google Play Subscribe#Google Podcasts Subscribe#Breaker Subscribe#Radio Public Subscribe
Mavs Moneyball

After Dark: Previewing Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Green, and Willie Cauley-Stein

Josh and I talked Sunday evening about some recent news: first the fun story involving Patrick Beverly talking about Luka Doncic being the hardest player for him to guard. Then we touch on the ESPN Top 100 and the Mavericks involved. Next we talk about Jason Kidd’s comments on Kristaps Porzingis in a recent Mavs.com article.
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Expectations abound for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic’s sophomore season with the Dallas Mavericks was special. The team ended up being better than anyone thought possible with Doncic taking a leap much sooner than expected. Dallas had an MVP candidate and an electric, though fragile, number two in Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavericks lost in six games...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Mavs Moneyball

It’s a make or break year for Kristaps Porzingis

The idea of Kristaps Porzingis is so bloody appealing. He’s 7’3”, athletic in a useful NBA way, and has the confidence of a scoring guard. He has shot-blocking chops and understands basketball at a high level. And yet, he’s never lived up to the idea in a meaningful way. Injuries...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Three Mavericks rank in the ESPN’s top 100

ESPN recently ranked the top 100 players in the NBA, and three members of the Dallas Mavericks made the cut. Luka Doncic led the way at number four overall. Kristaps Porzingis was the second highest rated Maverick at number 50 overall. Tim Hardaway Jr. was the final Maverick to make the cut at number 79 overall.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Contender comparison: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of a Ben Simmons sized crisis. Will Simmons be on the team when the season starts? When the playoffs start? If not, will they get a good return for him? There are nothing but questions surrounding the Sixers, which makes this the perfect time to compare them to the Dallas Mavericks. This one will be fun!
NBA
CBS LA

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Unvaccinated NBA Players

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered a powerful message to the league suggesting that all unvaccinated players and staff should be removed from their teams. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an article published in Rolling Stone. Earlier this year, the NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, “a new annual honor that will recognize a current...
NBA
KTLA

NBA releases COVID protocols to teams, details rules for unvaccinated players

The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how unvaccinated players will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, […]
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

7 highlights from Media Day for the Dallas Mavericks

This year, I had the privilege of covering Mavs Media for your favorite Dallas Mavericks site, Mavs Moneyball. Like most Media Days, this one was filled with a lot of interesting quotes, some funny blurbs, and a lot of safe talk. Unlike most years in recent memory, this one had a unique and constant theme: COVID-19 vaccination status.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy