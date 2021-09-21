CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal Council Approves Love's Truck Stop, RV Park On 30-Acre Site

By WGLT
wglt.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-acre truck stop and travel center should open next year near the junction of interstates 55, 39, and 74, after Monday’s unanimous vote from the Normal Town Council. The Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store will be just off Main Street, north of I-55. The area will include nearly 100 spaces for truck parking, plus a recreational vehicle park able to handle about 60 RVs. Other planned features include a Bojangles chain restaurant, convenience store and a Speedco tire and repair shop.

Comments / 2

