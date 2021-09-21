Bella Hadid Portrays Different Personalities in Self-Portrait's SS22 Lookbook
Unveiled on the final day of London Fashion Week, Self-Portrait debuted its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via a series of images starring Bella Hadid. Lensed by British photographer Harley Weir, the visuals feature the model portraying different sides of her character and showcasing the many facets of the Self-Portrait woman. “When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind — for me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes, and different ways of living their lives,” Han Chong, Self-Portrait’s founder and creative director, shared in a press release.hypebae.com
