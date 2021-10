NBA 2K22 couldn’t have arrived at a better time. It’s been a rough couple of seasons for the NBA. A global pandemic, postponed games, bubble playoffs, shortened seasons and play-in tournaments have charted a new future for the sport. The lone beacon of consistency: that the NBA 2K franchise will smash out its annual instalment, for which I’m sure basketball fans will be grateful. While NBA 2K21 provided minimal changes in its next-generation bow — new shooting mechanics, The City replacing The Neighbourhood — it’s fair to say that NBA 2K22 is more interested in change. This is an incredibly solid iteration that addresses many of the most notable flaws in the 2020 experience. It’s far from a design revolution but, given the lack of market competition, it remains the greatest basketball sim money can buy.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO