“Will you ever get used/To the sound of yourself,” Mac McCaughan asks on the title track of his latest record, only the second one released under his own name. The question doubles as the first lines sung on The Sound of Yourself, which follows the unexpected instrumental opener “Moss Light.” The opener bubbles with rolling percussion while synths, horns, and chimes build up to create a serene yet mysterious ambiance. Is this the record we’d expect from the indie rock veteran? Indeed, it’s hard not to take the album’s title as a challenge McCaughan made for himself.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO