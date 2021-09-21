Don’t Give In There are Still Two More Weeks Until Pumpkin Shopping Season
If I can offer one piece of advice over the next two weekends it would be don't buy that pumpkin yet. You are going to be visiting Hudson Valley farm markets and other places this weekend and next where you are sure to see pumpkins for sale. If you don't believe me just check out your local grocery. Tops in New Paltz has had pumpkins for sale at an awesome price since Labor Day Weekend but whatever you do don't buy one just yet.wrrv.com
