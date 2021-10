CHICAGO (CBS) — Six aldermen have sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, urging her to reconsider a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees, calling the requirement “an infringement on their personal freedoms.” “We are strongly opposed to this mandate and are urging you to reconsider your executive order,” said the letter, signed by Alds. Derrick Curtis (18th), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Felix Cardona (31st), Nicholas Sposato (38th), Anthony Napolitano (41st), and James Gardiner (45th) signed the letter. The aldermen who oppose the mandate said they have worked throughout the pandemic to help provide constituents with information about COVID-19, as well as protective...

