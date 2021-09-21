CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lee, NJ

Fort Lee Public Library Book & Media Sale - DONATIONS NEEDED!

fortleenj.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Monday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 29, the Fort Lee Public Library will be collecting donations of gently used books, CDs, LPs and DVDs in preparation for the Library's Used Book Sale during normal Library hours. Drop off donations in the box located in front of the doors to the Children's room and by the revolving door at Adult Circulation. The Library's Media Sale will take place on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, 10-4pm. Sponsored by Friends of the Fort Lee Public Library.

www.fortleenj.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lee, NJ
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Book#Book Sale#Charity#The Library#Children#Adult Circulation#The Library S Media Sale#Widgetskinid#Componenttype#Textalignment#Shadowcolor#Bulletstyle#Bulletwidth#Hoverfontfamily#Hoverfontvariant#Hoverfontcolor#Hovercapitalization#Selectedfontfamily#Selectedfontvariant#Animationclass

Comments / 0

Community Policy