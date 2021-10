BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're going to participate in Treefort this year, you must wear a mask. You must also show your vaccination card, the real one, or one you've scanned through the Bindle app. You must also show a negative Covid test. If you don't have one you can get tested at Treefort, the rapid ones, free. And the three vaccines will also be available, again free of charge.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO