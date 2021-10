A new store, Rocket Fizz, has opened on Market Square, offering retro and international candy, retro and unique soft drinks, toys, posters and more. The franchise was founded in 2007 and opened its first store in 2009. With nearly 100 locations across the country, it lays claim to being the “fastest growing candy franchise in the world.” Locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Asheville preceded the Knoxville location.