CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponchatoula, LA

Ministry provides loads of hope

Hammond Daily Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew 25: Ministries, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, provided services and distributed supplies in Ponchatoula over the weekend in response to Hurricane Ida. In total, the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit washed, dried and folded 248 loads of laundry free of charge for Ponchatoula residents, said Director of Programs Joodi Archer.

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units set up at Galliano Walmart

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units are offering free laundry service to south Lafourche residents after Hurricane Ida. Beginning today, the team is collecting at the Galliano Walmart Supercenter from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day. Locals can wash for free until daily capacity has been reached. The team is also distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies in the affected areas.
CARS
Hammond Daily Star

Tide Loads of Hope in Ponchatoula

P&G’s Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units are collecting and cleaning laundry for today at the Walmart Supercenter, 1331 US-51, Ponchatoula from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
PONCHATOULA, LA
WYFF4.com

Greenville health care workers send SOS; 2 programs hope to provide relief

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Long days, longer nights and a never-ending line of patients — Upstate health care workers say they are burned out and need help. “We started getting emails, texts and calls from folks on the front line,” said Kipra Anderson, founder of We Will Not Grow Weary. “You could hear the desperation in their voice, so last week, we decided to start organizing donations again."
houmatimes.com

Tide ‘Loads of Hope’ in Cut Off Friday and Saturday

Tide “Loads of Hope” is in Cut Off today, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Walmart parking lot located at 16759 LA-3235. They will be on location until 3 p.m. today and will be available on Sept. 18 starting at 10 a.m. Residents can drop off clothing to be washed free of charge.
CUT OFF, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Ponchatoula, LA
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Ponchatoula, LA
Society
brproud.com

Tide Loads of Hope brings Hurricane Ida relief with mobile laundromat service

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD)- The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, was deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida throughout Louisiana. The mobile laundry vehicles in Louisiana has been providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent...
PONCHATOULA, LA
houmatimes.com

Tide Loads of Hope continuing free laundry services in Galliano

P&G’s Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit is continuing laundry services today at the Walmart Supercenter at 16759 LA-3235 in Galliano. The service runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. P&G will also be distributing free personal care and cleaning kits directly into the affected areas. In line with...
GALLIANO, LA
Shelby Reporter

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

Several schools in the Shelby County district have received a generous amount of PPE supplies from the disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, Hatching Hope (HH). Schools including Calera Elementary, Thompson Intermediate and Oak Mountain Middle School all received generous donations of masks and hand sanitizer through the charity organization.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
Florence News Journal

LIGHTHOUSE MINISTRIES

Ighthouse Ministries received a helping hand Wednesday afternoon when it received a donation of $29,655 from Armstrong Wealth Management. “Armstrong Wealth Management has been instrumental over the past 11 years in providing their time, talent, and treasure to the Florence community,” said Cecila Meggs, the executive director of Lighthouse Ministries. “They have been dedicated to giving back to the community not only through donations but also as committed, productive citizens helping persons living in Florence County that are most in need.” Armstrong Wealth Management has been donating to Lighthouse Ministries annually since 2010 when the company agreed to donate one percent of its gross income to the nonprofit. The donations have helped more than 1,300 families stay safe in their homes during a crisis. Shown above, left to right, are Leslie Moore of Armstrong Wealth Management, Ceclia Meggs of Lighthouse Ministries, and Emily Ridenhour of Armstrong Wealth Management.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
KSHB 41 Action News

Horses 4 Hope, Inc. providing therapy during the pandemic

Horses 4 Hope, Inc. provides comprehensive therapy for individuals affected by a wide range of health disparities including, but not limited to, physical disabilities, autism, PTSD, anxiety and depression. However, during the pandemic, Horses 4 Hope has given many families the comfort they need.
PETS
The Lebanon Reporter

'Bundles of Hope' project to provide baby supplies to needy families

FRANKTON — A local church is undertaking an initiative that its leaders hope will fill a supply gap in what one volunteer called a “diaper desert” in some rural parts of Madison County. Frankton First United Methodist Church opened the doors Thursday to its “Bundles of Hope” diaper pantry, a...
FRANKTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX2Now

Taste of Hope event in Chesterfield raises money to provide medical care to underserved

ST. LOUIS – There is an organization called Wings of Hope. They work around the world to allow families in under-resourced communities get access to life-saving medical care through the power of aviation. They can’t do this without a lot of support and resources. That’s why there is an event called Taste of Hope this Saturday at Spirit Airport in Chesterfield. A bunch of local restaurants and breweries will come together and you get to taste everything. One of those restaurants is Jenny’s Diner. They serve food from Zambia.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
hope.edu

Hope Receives Transformational Gift to Endow Campus Ministries Program

Hope College has received a transformational gift to endow half of its Campus Ministries program and honor a long-time member of the staff for his dedicated service as a pastor, mentor and colleague. The anonymous contribution will underwrite a significant portion of the staffing and current activities and support additional...
HOLLAND, MI
Omaha.com

Heart Ministry Center

Heart Ministry Center Damany L. Rahn Amy Holmes Don Nelson Tim McTaggart Damany L. Rahn has been promoted to the chief resource officer at Heart Ministry Center. He has been employed at the organization for more than six years in various roles including director of case management, director of strategic partnerships, and associate executive director. Damany has served in leadership positions for more than 15 years, working with families and developing programming. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Langston University and a master's degree in family life and education from Concordia University. Amy Holmes has been named the chief operations officer at Heart Ministry Center. She directs the services provided by the organization including Fresh Start, A Way Forward, Food Distribution, Monen Health Clinic and the Fresh Start Laundromat programs. She started in April 2021 and comes to Heart Ministry Center with over 20 years of experience working in public service and nonprofits. Amy holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law. Don Nelson has been named the chief financial officer at Heart Ministry Center. He has been working in accounting and finance for more than 30 years and has experience in the nonprofit, public, and private sectors. He has been at Heart Ministry Center for one year and oversees the financial activities of the organization. Don has a bachelor's degree in accounting and management from Midlands University. Tim McTaggart has been promoted to the chief sustainability officer at Heart Ministry Center. He oversees grants, data management, and facilities. He has been with the organization for nearly two years serving as case management coordinator/director of grants and later associate executive director. Prior to that, Tim worked as a part time grant writer for Heart Ministry Center while also performing various roles at Sacred Heart Church. Tim has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Heart Ministry Center provides food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization's core values are Compassion, Community, Accountability, and Excellence, and it offers dignity for all. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org.
OMAHA, NE
Independent Herald

Faces of Hope: But God Ministries celebrates recovery

There was testimony. There were tears. There were plenty of amens, applause and hugs. That was the scene at Scott County’s first-ever Recovery Fest at Oneida City Park Monday evening. As September — celebrated nationally as Recovery Month — entered its final week, more than two dozen recovering drug addicts and members of their family gathered at a gazebo at the park to mark their success.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
Hammond Daily Star

On the move...

Valerie Adams, a Hammond Westside Montessori sixth grade science teacher, has been named a Louisiana Coastal Fellow with the Department of Environmental Quality of Louisiana Environmental Leadership Program. The program unites businesses, municipalities, non-governmental organizations, federal entities, schools and universities, and community organizations in promoting a cleaner and better environment...
HAMMOND, LA
thebuzzmagazines.com

Benefiting Interfaith Ministries

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston will host its 2021 Tapestry Gala on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Americas-Houston. The annual gala raises funds for programs including Meals on Wheels/Animeals, Refugee Services, Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships, and Volunteer Houston. The event spotlights Tapestry Award honoree Paula S. Sutton (pictured), Spirit of Respect honoree the Rev. Dr. Jim Bankston, and Corporate Champion honoree Sysco. Chairs are Philamena Baird, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Dr. Sushma and Devinder Mahajan, and Anuradha and Dr. Kohur Subramanian. The presenting sponsor is Shell. Frank Billingsley will serve as emcee, and music will be provided by the Richard Brown Orchestra. See imgh.org/gala.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy