Freezing cold in Texas, fiery heat out West and destructive hurricanes on the Gulf Coast all were powerful enough to devastate the power grid in those regions. Knowing it could take only one extreme weather event to cause a blackout, proactively strengthening energy infrastructure — also known as storm hardening — is important to prevent a catastrophic disruption from happening closer to home. Relentless heat and storm impacts have not yet sidelined the grid in Florida. But with every extreme weather event comes the question of whether the catastrophic damage done in other states can happen here and how significant it would be.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO