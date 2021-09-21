Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A proposal to offer vaccine incentives to city staff has been tabled by the Rochester City Council. With the Biden Administration planning to mandate organizations larger than 100 employees require vaccinations, city staff proposed developing a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program targeting the roughly 30% of full-time staff yet to submit proof of vaccination. As proposed Monday evening, the initiative would have spent up to $300,000 encouraging vaccines - $330 per participating full-time employee, less for part-time and seasonal staff.