Council to revisit bridges, stormwater funding

City of Norman staff will ask councilors for a second time to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for stormwater and bridge replacement projects at a study session Tuesday.

Three projects are included in a presentation attached to the agenda: $3.5 million for the first phase of Imhoff Creek improvements, $1.5 million stormwater mitigation project that will double as a nature park and $2.5 million for additional bridge replacements.

Staff proposed the council spend as much as $7.5 million in rescue plan money during an August 27 planning and transportation committee meeting, but some members were hesitant.

Ward 1 Brandi Studley asked staff to find other money sources for stormwater and bridge repair and to reserve rescue plan funds for “people over projects.” She has repeatedly advocated for rescue plan act funds be used for housing insecurity during several public discussions.

Mayor Breea Clark wanted staff to see if grants would be available for the nature park because its dual purpose to educate the public about stormwater runoff would likely qualify for dollars that would target these initiatives.

The city is responsible for 77 bridges, but 23 of these are more than 70 years old. Five of six bridges with limited load capacities cannot allow school buses access and need to be replaced, according to the staff presentation for the Tuesday meeting.

Bridges at N. Porter Avenue and Little River, Franklin Road and Little River, E. Robinson Street and 36th Avenue N.E., 60th Avenue N.E. and Rock Creek Road, and Creekside Drive 0.2 miles south of Lindsey Street are on the replacement list. The estimated cost to replace the bridges is $5.6 million, the staff presentation reads.

Repairs to Imhoff bridge will soon begin after the council declared the bridge’s condition an emergency and allocated $1.4 million for repair during its Sept. 14 meeting.

The study session will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Norman City Hall.