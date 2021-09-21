Netflix debuts free tier for Android users in Kenya
Netflix has started offering potential paying subscribers in Kenya access to some of its content at no cost. The streaming service has launched a free tier in the country that offers around one-fourth the content available to paying subscribers. It has no ads and won’t even ask for payment information upon sign-up — a new subscriber will only need to confirm they’re over 18 and to type in their email address and password.newsbrig.com
