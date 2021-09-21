Netflix debuts free tier for Android users in Kenya

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “Virtual Private Network” and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO