CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China Economy Gauge And Sensitivity

By Wells Fargo Securities
actionforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA renewed COVID outbreak, natural disasters, enhanced regulatory scrutiny and noticeably unsettled financial markets have all contributed to a slowdown in China’s economy. As these indicators have deteriorated, we have recognized the need to monitor the health of China’s economy at a regular frequency, using a comprehensive approach. In that context, we are introducing our China Economy Gauge, a dashboard-style monitor designed to track the evolution of local economic conditions in China as well as potentially offer insight into the direction of monetary policy. As of now, the gauge indicates China’s economy is indeed under pressure. That is consistent with multiple downward revisions we have made to our GDP forecast this year, and underpins our expectation for the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to again lower its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) before the end of this year.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

How the pandemic has changed China's economy, perhaps for good

China was the first country to be affected by COVID-19 and took unprecedented lockdown measures that led to a historic decline in growth of at least 6% in 2020. But in 2021, the country has mounted a recovery and economic growth is projected to reach 8.5 percent by the end of the year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Economy#Gdp#Global Economy#Covid#Pmi#The China Economy Gauge#Fx
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
actionnewsnow.com

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction — and in this case, it was the first time the official survey showed activity shrinking since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

How bad is China’s energy crisis?

The situation is widespread. In recent days, factories in 20 of China’s 31 provinces have suffered a loss of power, forcing many to shut down production, at least for hours at a time. Millions of households in the north-east of the country have also lost power and found that they cannot use electricity to heat or light their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
wisfarmer.com

China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Weekly Comic: Evergrande - The Sword of Damocles Over China's Economy

Investing.com -- According to legend, King Dionysius of Syracuse – tired of the flattery of his courtier Damocles - had a sword suspended by a single thread of horsehair above Damocles’ head, to teach him how precarious the privileges of power and wealth were. Today, investors in Chinese assets are...
ECONOMY
theenergymix.com

China’s New Climate Plans Must Weigh Impacts on Rural Economies

China’s recent climate pledges will disproportionately disrupt the industrial economies of rural provinces, raising concerns about regional equality as the country establishes new environmental policies. “It’s taken for granted that every city should sacrifice for Beijing, China’s political and cultural center,” Cui Yong, a 43-year-old Tangshan resident, told Bloomberg Green....
CHINA
Imperial Valley Press Online

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

TOKYO (AP) — The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington, and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Power outages hit China, threatening economy and Christmas

DONGGUAN, China — Power cuts and even blackouts have slowed or closed factories across China in recent days, adding a new threat to the country’s slowing economy and potentially further snarling global supply chains ahead of the Christmas shopping season in the West. The outages have rippled across most of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy