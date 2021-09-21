China Economy Gauge And Sensitivity

A renewed COVID outbreak, natural disasters, enhanced regulatory scrutiny and noticeably unsettled financial markets have all contributed to a slowdown in China’s economy. As these indicators have deteriorated, we have recognized the need to monitor the health of China’s economy at a regular frequency, using a comprehensive approach. In that context, we are introducing our China Economy Gauge, a dashboard-style monitor designed to track the evolution of local economic conditions in China as well as potentially offer insight into the direction of monetary policy. As of now, the gauge indicates China’s economy is indeed under pressure. That is consistent with multiple downward revisions we have made to our GDP forecast this year, and underpins our expectation for the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to again lower its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) before the end of this year.