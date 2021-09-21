CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 9: Edgar Berlanga-Marcelo Esteban Coceres & Julian Williams-Vladimir Hernandez Added To Loaded Fury vs. Wilder III Card

By Hector Franco
Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (September 20, 2021) — Brooklyn’s newest young knockout prodigy and a former unified world champion from Philadelphia will see action Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in preliminary bouts before the highly anticipated heavyweight trilogy grudge match between WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder.

