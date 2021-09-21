CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Hyloris Announces Further Extension of Maxigesic® IV Footprint

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regulatory approvals in South Korea, the fourth largest pharma market in Asia, and Panama. Maxigesic® IV provides a non-opioid, dual mode-of-action pain management alternative to traditional analgesics. Liège, Belgium...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Repricing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the terms of the 9,674,153 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement which held its first closing on October 11, 2019 and second closing on October 31, 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from October 11, 2021 to October 11, 2024 in respect of the first closing and October 31, 2021 to October 31, 2024 in respect of the second closing. In addition, the Company has applied for an amendment of the Warrants' exercise price from $0.50 to $0.285. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The extension of the expiry date and repricing is subject to the approval of the Exchange.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hyloris Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brings >25 years of executive financial leadership. Liège, Belgium – 23 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that Jean-Luc Vandebroek will be joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his new role at Hyloris, Jean-Luc will remain Non-Executive Director of the Board of Bone Therapeutics during a transition period to lead a managed succession. Jean-Luc will report to Hyloris’ CEO, and previously acting interim CFO, Stijn Van Rompay.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Amazon announces plans to hire additional 3,000 logistics employees as it further expands footprint

Amazon continues to provide full-time and part-time job opportunities in logistics as it expands its footprint in Kentucky. This week, the company announced an additional 3,000 local employment opportunities on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs recently announced. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations.
BUSINESS
liveforlivemusic.com

TOOL Announces Extensive 2022 Tour

TOOL will hit the road for an extensive tour of U.S., Europe, and the U.K. in 2022, the band announced on Monday. The lauded hard rock outfit is set to go on tour once again beginning on January 10th at Eugene, OR’s Matthew Knight Arena. The tour will take TOOL to arenas around the U.S. throughout January, February, and March before heading to Europe and the U.K. for shows throughout late April and May. The tour will feature support from Blonde Redhead and The Acid Helps at select dates.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Linkedin#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Euronext Brussels#Aft Pharmaceuticals#South Korean#Company#Issuer
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BOULDER, CO
audacy.com

NASA announces plans to go further than it ever has before

Soon humans could be going further into space than ever before. Thanks in part to SpaceX, the private space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, NASA is planning to go farther than they ever have before. The agency announced that it would be reorganizing as it plans to emphasize its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healthcareittoday.com

Alpha Medical Announces New Funding of $24M to Further its Leadership in Women’s Health

Women’s Telehealth Company Revolutionizing Healthcare Experience with Accessible Technology For All Women, Especially Those in Primary Care Deserts. Alpha Medical announces completing a $24 million oversubscribed series B round to help seal its leadership position in women’s virtual primary care. Alpha empowers women to take control of their healthcare by providing the highest quality medical care in a convenient and affordable online process that allows patients to have the same care team each visit. Investors in this round feature digital health experts such as SpringRock Ventures, Margo Georgiadis, Outcomes Collective Growth Capital, FMZ Ventures, Samsung Next, Chamaeleon, AV8 Ventures, and GSR Ventures.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
goodfruit.com

WSU Extension announces pear study circles to improve profitability and sustainability

Washington State University Extension announced a series of study circles for pear producers, beginning Oct. 19 and running through Feb. 22, 2022. The series was created to provide learning opportunities for growers, consultants, researchers and industry professionals to learn from one another and to improve pear profitability and sustainability, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON STATE
martechseries.com

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchase Programs

Lamar Advertising Company, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has authorized the extension of its existing (i) stock repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase up to $250 million of its Class A common stock and (ii) its debt repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase by Lamar Media Corp., its wholly owned subsidiary, of up to $250 million of Lamar Media Corp.’s outstanding senior notes and other indebtedness outstanding from time to time under Lamar Media Corp.’s credit agreement. The repurchase programs, which were previously set to expire on September 30, 2021, have been extended through March 31, 2023. The repurchase programs may be further extended, suspended or discontinued at any time.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Jamco America Announces Extensive Testing Service Capabilities for Entire Product Design Cycle

Everett, WA – Jamco America, Inc., one of the most experienced interior products suppliers and turnkey aircraft interiors integrators in the aerospace industry, announces its extensive testing capabilities for a variety of industries including but not limited to: aerospace, automotive, space, defense, and marine product testing. With test facilities that include mechanical properties, static load, fire properties, ballistic, and environmental testing, as well as a complete, FAA-accepted dynamic test facility, Jamco America experts can help companies evaluate products at almost every stage in the design cycle.
INDUSTRY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy