Hyloris Announces Further Extension of Maxigesic® IV Footprint

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the terms of the 9,674,153 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement which held its first closing on October 11, 2019 and second closing on October 31, 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from October 11, 2021 to October 11, 2024 in respect of the first closing and October 31, 2021 to October 31, 2024 in respect of the second closing. In addition, the Company has applied for an amendment of the Warrants' exercise price from $0.50 to $0.285. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The extension of the expiry date and repricing is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO