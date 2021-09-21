CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Unveils Free Plan Exclusive to Kenya

By George Kamau
techweez.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaming wars continue with leading streaming platforms trying to grab new markets and subscribers. Netflix has now launched a new free plan exclusive to Kenya. Before you get too excited, the free plan has a few catches as expected. The content selection is going to be limited and the...

techweez.com

praisedc.com

Netflix Is Testing Its “Free Service” In Kenya, Only Available On Android Smartphones

Netflix has launched its most ambitious plan yet in hopes of luring more customers. Variety, movie streaming giant Netflix has begun offering a free tier of its service. The catch is it is only available to users in Kenya who own Android smartphones. The 100% free service will offer about one-fourth of the content available to those who subscribe to the service. Netflix hopes by giving users a taste of its service, it can convince those users of the free tier to sign up for a paid subscription.
notebookcheck.net

Netflix offers a free plan without ads to Kenyan Android users, with a quarter of its catalog available to stream

The streaming giant aims to tap into a growing African market’s future potential by offering ad-free access to a quarter of its catalog, without the need to pay. In what appears to be an effort to tap into the African streaming market’s immense future potential, Netflix recently rolled out an Android mobile plan that offers free access to roughly a quarter of its catalog to Kenyan users.
TechRadar

Netflix launches a Spotify-like free tier – but only in Kenya

For the first time in its history, streaming giant Netflix has launched a free tier. At present, it’s coming exclusively to audiences in Kenya – and only to those using the Netflix app on an Android phone – but this could nonetheless mark a major shake-up of the company’s global subscription plans in the near future.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Officially Launches Free Streaming Plan

Netflix has officially launched its first-of-its-kind free streaming plan in Kenya. According to reports, the tier offers approximately one-fourth of the titles available for paid subscribers and is currently only available on Android phones. Unlike the paid tiers, however, subscribers do not have the option to download titles or cast the app on TVs.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Netflix brings mobile-only free streaming tier to Kenya

Netflix really wants people in Kenya to start watching movies and shows on their streaming service. They are launching a free plan for those who want to check out their extensive library, even though not everything is available on this tier. The good news is that it’s totally free and you don’t have to enter any payment details. The better news is that it’s ad-free as well. The bad news though is that there are of course some limitations to this free tier.
makeuseof.com

Netflix Launches a Free Plan, But You Won't Be Getting It Anytime Soon

Netflix has launched a unique, free plan for Android users. However, it's not the typical free trial or plan that we've seen from the streamer before. Netfllix's new free tier is only currently available in Kenya, with no plans to expand it to other territories. So, what's behind Netflix's strategy?
94.5 KATS

Netflix Unveils ‘The Sandman’ Series First Look

Long regarded as one of the greatest comics series in history, The Sandman is finally getting a long-awaited — and long-attempted — adaptation when Netflix brings it to television in a brand new series. For decades since it debuted in the late 1980s, people have been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, primarily as movie. Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary worked on a version for a few years and about a decade ago David S. Goyer was involved in a totally different project based on the series, which would have starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the title character. That never happened either. Supposedly, some of these Sandman movie projects were so dire they turned Gaiman off from working on anything at DC Comics involving its characters for years.
