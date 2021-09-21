Bone Therapeutics appoints Lieve Creten as interim Chief Financial Officer
Gosselies, Belgium, 21 September 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has appointed Lieve Creten, as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Jean-Luc Vandebroek.
