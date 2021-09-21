Bone Therapeutics appoints Lieve Creten as interim Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's Chairman of the Board, Prof. Dr. Slawomir Majewski, will immediately assume the role of Interim CEO while the Company continues to identify and evaluate candidates.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO