CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Bone Therapeutics appoints Lieve Creten as interim Chief Financial Officer

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gosselies, Belgium, 21 September 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has appointed Lieve Creten, as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Jean-Luc Vandebroek.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Nabriva (NBRV) Appoints Dr. Christine Guico-Pabia, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Guico-Pabia, M.D., MBA, MPH as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective October 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Adobe Ropes In Applied Materials CFO, Applied Appoints Interim Chief

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will exit the company on October 15 to become the CFO at Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). Former Applied Materials CFO Bob Halliday was appointed interim CFO and will serve until the appointment of...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

REI Appoints Chief Diversity And Social Impact Officer

REI Co-op announced that Wilma Wallace has been promoted to chief diversity and social impact officer, effective immediately. Wallace has served as the retailer’s general counsel and corporate secretary since 2017. Outside of REI, Wallace serves on nonprofit boards for organizations focused on equity and human rights, including Camber Outdoors and Landesa.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chief Executive Officer Of Iteos Therapeutics Sold $180K In Stock

Michel Detheux, Chief Executive Officer at Iteos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS), made a large insider sell on September 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Detheux sold 6,411 shares of Iteos Therapeutics at prices ranging from $28.02 to $28.16. The total transaction amounted to $180,374.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Bone Fractures#Streetinsider Premium#Cest#Euronext Brussels#Cfo#Board#Company#Allob#The Bone Therapeutics#Cta
ceoworld.biz

Brit Ltd. appointed Martin Thompson as interim group chief executive officer (CEO)

Brit Ltd, a global specialty (re)insurer and subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, announced that Matthew Wilson, group chief executive officer (CEO), will be taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health reasons. During this period, Martin Thompson will step in as interim group CEO, subject to regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

Greater Than One Group Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, NY (September 15, 2021) – The Greater Than One Group (GTO), a privately held, global marketing and communications agency with a proprietary model and focused approach leveraging data, content, and media, announced that Matthew Howes has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. His background in delivering creative business solutions through meaningful insights will provide clients with the ability to forge strategic partnerships by leveraging new technologies, emerging channels, and the fully integrated model of GTO Group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Virginia Business

Herndon’s BlackSky appoints chief revenue officer

J.R. Riordan was senior vice president at Parsons Corp. Herndon- and Seattle-based geospatial intelligence and global monitoring company BlackSky Technology Inc. announced that J.R. Riordan assumed the role of chief revenue officer on Monday. “With a professional background in both defense and geospatial intelligence, J.R. will be an outstanding addition...
HERNDON, VA
Hotel Online

Highgate Appoints Arash Azarbarzin As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK – September 22, 2021 – Highgate, a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, announced today the appointment of industry pioneer, Arash Azarbarzin, as Chief Executive Officer. The pivotal hire signifies Highgate’s increased focus on building a world-class team and expanding its luxury and lifestyle capabilities. As...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dmagazine.com

JLL Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Send your company’s personnel moves to online managing editor Bianca R. Montes at [email protected]. In his new role as chief marketing officer, Siddharth Taparia will focus on JLL’s global marketing strategy and oversee all marketing activities worldwide. JLL expects the former SAP exec to lead the company through the latest macro trends, including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology transformation, and outsourcing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nightfall Appoints Tim Gunderson as Chief Revenue Officer

Go-to-Market Veteran Joins Rapidly Growing Data Protection Platform as Demand for Cloud Data Protection Grows. Nightfall, a cloud-native data protection platform, named former Carta Vice President, Tim Gunderson as chief revenue officer. With almost two decades of experience as a go-to-market leader, Gunderson will be responsible for overseeing the company’s...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fabric Announces Appointment of Its First Chief People Officer

Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced that Val Rupp has joined Fabric’s senior leadership team as the company’s first Chief People Officer. Rupp will oversee global efforts to attract, retain and develop a bold, diverse and innovative customer-focused team as Fabric shifts into its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Veritonic Appoints Korri Kolesa As New Chief Revenue Officer.

The audio analytics platform Veritonic has hired audio and media tech veteran Korri Kolesa to fill the company’s newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. She will be responsible for continuing the growth of Veritonic’s audio analytics platform used by advertisers and publishers to measure the impact of ad campaigns.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's Chairman of the Board, Prof. Dr. Slawomir Majewski, will immediately assume the role of Interim CEO while the Company continues to identify and evaluate candidates.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Hootsuite Welcomes Tiziana Figliolia as Chief Financial Officer

Figliolia brings two decades of finance experience and leadership in technology and SaaS. Hootsuite is pleased to announce that Tiziana Figliolia joined the company today as Chief Financial Officer. In her role as a key member of Hootsuite’s executive leadership team, Figliolia will be responsible for all finance, tax, treasury and accounting functions globally.
SOFTWARE
drgnews.com

Brekken joins BankWest as Chief Financial Officer

Pat Brekken has been named as BankWest’s Chief Financial Officer, a position which oversees the fiscal responsibility for the bank. Prior to joining the BankWest team, Brekken served 11 years as a credit union CFO and 12 years as a credit union CEO. Pat will be assuming the responsibilities of CFO, as the current CFO, Steve Bumann, will be transitioning into a role of managing the organization’s investments.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

NeuBase Therapeutics hires chief technology officer

NeuBase Therapeutics has picked up a veteran of the biopharmaceutical industry as its new chief technology officer. NeuBase (Nasdaq: NBSE), a Pittsburgh-based developer of precision genetic medicines, named Anthony Rossomando as the post. He has 25 years of experience in biologics and peptide molecules as well as clinical trial and commercialization experience. He had been chief process development officer at Pinetree Therapeutics, and has also held positions at Bayer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Lynx Global Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Product Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Industry leader John Schaub joins the team to focus on creating the Lynx single payment platform infrastructure. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Lynx Global Digital...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Green Globe Certification announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES - Green Globe Certification, a leading sustainability certification for the travel and tourism industry announces the appointment of Mrs. Birte Pelayo to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Pelayo joined Green Globe Certification in 2009 as a new graduate and has worked across the company with a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy