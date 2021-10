Just as central banks thought it was safe to begin closing the taps on stimulus, warning signals are flashing red across the markets as fears grow of a sharp slowdown in growth in the major economies. However, policymakers are expected to stay on the tightening path for now, with the September jobs report likely giving the Fed the green light to taper in November, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will probably press on with a telegraphed rate hike. In the meantime, with oil prices at three-year highs, OPEC+ will be under pressure to pump more oil at its monthly meeting.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO