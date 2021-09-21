CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday girls golf: Archbold defeats Delta in NWOAL dual

Crescent-News
 10 days ago

WAUSEON — Archbold girls golf shot a 242 to overcome Delta in a Monday girls golf NWOAL dual. Three different golfers earned medalist honors as Alli Bickel and Aniyah Copeland of Archbold shot a 59 while Layla Stickley of Delta shot the same score. Archbold’s Gabby Rodriguez shot a 61...

www.crescent-news.com

waynedailynews.com

WHS Girls Golf Triangular Results

PIERCE – A busy week in September continued for the Wayne High girls golf team with their second outing of three. From the Pierce Community Golf Course, WHS joined the host Bluejays and Hartington Cedar Catholic Thursday during a road triangular. A trio of golfers competed for WHS for no...
PIERCE, NE
Crescent-News

Monday girls golf: Hicksville edges Edgerton, Defiance at Auglaize

The Defiance girls golf team finished eight shots behind winner Hicksville to take third in a four-way match with the Aces, Bulldogs, Edgerton and Tinora. Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder won medalist honors with a 39. Her teammate Julia Garza finished third with a 43. Mallory Weaver of Defiance took second with...
HICKSVILLE, OH
lebanonathletics.com

GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL WINNERS

Lebanon Tigers won the Sectional title for the second year in a row! So proud of the work these ladies have put in to accomplish this goal for the season. Audrey Patterson placed 2nd with a 78. The team finished with a total of 339. Next stop is Regionals on Friday at Smock Golf Course!
GOLF
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Warrensburg girls golf sweeps triangular

Warrensburg girls golf competed against Richmond and Harrisonville at the Hidden Pines Country Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Tigers edged Richmond 216-244 and Harrisonville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
GOLF
msumdragons.com

Dragon Women's Golf Falls in Dual to Minnesota Crookston

FARGO, N.D. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team fell in a dual to Minnesota Crookston by a score of 356-364 in action Friday at Rose Creek Golf Club in Fargo, N.D. Erin Summerbell led MSUM with an 89, followed by senior Olivia Koskela at 90 and junior...
MOORHEAD, MN
freelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Continues Strong Play

After not being able to get a full round on Monday due to storms, the Freeland Girls Golf team went to Crooked Creek Golf Course for the third TVC league jamboree of the season. On a course that would play long due to very wet conditions, the girls shot an impressive 377 and increased an already commanding lead in league play and sit in first place comfortably. Scoring for the Falcons on the day was Averie Pumford with an 81, Sophie Argyle with a 92, Zoey Markey 95, and Abbie Phillips with a 109. Kendal Ferchau and Sophie Maxwell also played on the day, shooting a 114 and 115 respectively. Currently, our Falcons occupy the top 4 All-League positions, while Kendal, Abbie, and Sophie Maxwell also sit inside or really close to a top 12 All-League position. The girls next travel to the Midland Country Club for the Dow Invitational where they will compete against some of the state’s top teams in an elite event. Then on Thursday the Falcons host their first ever invitational, The Bayne’s Fall Classic, at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course.
GOLF
Crescent-News

Friday football: Archbold cruises past LC in NWOAL showdown

ARCHBOLD — A disaster of a start didn’t slow Archbold football down on Friday night, as after trailing 7-0 a minute into the game, they went on to score 41 unanswered points en route to a 41-7 win over Liberty Center. Coming into the week, it seemed sure to be...
ARCHBOLD, OH
carlow.edu

Women's Golf bests Waynesburg during dual at Yough CC

MCKEESPORT, Pa. --- Carlow University women's golf won a narrow victory over Waynesburg University at Youghiogheny Country Club Saturday. The Celtics shot 444 to the Yellow Jackets' 445 to win the dual on Yough's par 72 red course. "All of our women showed improvement from the last match," Head Coach...
MCKEESPORT, PA
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Varsity Golf falls to Davison

Lapeer was led by Junior Mallory Butterfield, Senior Rosemary Kollar and Sophmore Kendall Prouty. The weather conditions for todays competition did not help the the Lady Bolts today. Davison played a strong round today. The lady Cardinals were led by Junior Paige Craft, Sophmore Lily Meyers and Senior Paige Brandon.
LAPEER, MI
Ottumwa Courier

Boys golf: Bulldog golfers win CIML Metro dual title

OTTUMWA – One more conference title down. One more to go. The Ottumwa High School boys golf team closed out a clean sweep of CIML Metro dual competitions on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course, posting another consistent nine-hole score of 154 beating out Des Moines Roosevelt by 23 shots. For the fifth straight year, Ottumwa beat each and every Des Moines Public School in a dual on the links.
OTTUMWA, IA
fcnews.org

Archbold cruises to 6-0

Despite an early mistake which led to points for Delta, Archbold responded with 42 unanswered — 35 before halftime — in a 42-3 drubbing of the Panthers Friday night in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action on the gridiron. On second-and-2 at their own 47-yard line on the Blue Streaks’ opening...
FOOTBALL
kennetttimes.com

Girls HS golf: Unionville takes 2nd at Girls Golf Classic

The Unionville Girls Golf team placed 2nd in the Girls Golf Classic held at Linfield National Golf Club on Saturday, September 18. The 18 hole event was sponsored by the PGA of Valley Forge. The top scorers for the Unionville Longhorns were:. Mary Dunigan 76. Kaitlyn Ferrer 82. Claire Liu...
GOLF
fcnews.org

Wauseon nips Archbold in girls soccer

All the scoring was done in the first 40 minutes, and when all was said and done it was Wauseon coming out on top, 2-1, over Archbold Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer action. The win improved the Indians to 2-0 in the league while the Blue Streaks...
HIGH SCHOOL
readthereporter.com

Girls golf: Greyhounds triumph at the regional

The latest installment of the friendly girls golf rivalry between Carmel and Westfield played out at the Roncalli regional, which took place Friday at Smock Golf Club in Indianapolis. The Greyhounds won that round, as they claimed the regional championship. Carmel totaled a team score of 301, with the Shamrocks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
coyote-tv.com

WWHS Girls Golf Winning Spree

Printed in the High Desert Advocate Edition September 24, 2021. Every sports team wishes to compete and hopefully win a State title and then proceed to bring it home. The Lady Wolverines Golf Team has shown grit and competitiveness early in their season . They have already played in two tournaments, first one was in Elko and the second was this past Thursday, September 2, in Battle Mountain. The team received first place in Battle Mountain. Their very own, Kayla Jones, swept the course with an outstanding 90, and Sarah Childress taking second with a 115.
GOLF
louisvilleleopards.org

Lady Leopards Defeat Quakers on Senior Night – Girls Golf

<<< Previous Vs. Massillon | Girls Golf Schedule | Next Match At Northwest >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Golf recorded a season low team score for their second straight match in defeating the visiting New Philadelphia Quakers 151-190 Monday at Pleasant View Golf Club. With the senior night win, Louisville improves to 12-2 on the season.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Crescent-News

Tuesday boys soccer: Unbeaten Delta knocks off Archbold

DELTA -- Delta moved closer to the program's first ever Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer championship with a win on Tuesday as the Panthers edged Archbold 4-3 to move to 9-0 on the season. Cooper Tenney recorded a hat trick for the Panthers (4-0 NWOAL), which can clinch at...
DELTA, OH
nctv17.com

Girls Golf DVC Championship 09.22.21

The Girls Golf DVC Championship is at Phillips Park where Neuqua Valley takes home the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. We’re at Phillips Park Golf Course for the DVC Girls Golf tournament on a windy Wednesday morning and Fall certainly made its presence known. 14th Hole.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Wiscnews.com

Baraboo golf beats Edgewood to finish 3-2 in Badger West duals

The Baraboo girls golf team is in third place in the Badger West heading into Tuesday’s conference meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac. The Thunderbirds secured their standing with Thursday’s 188-201 dual-meet win over Madison Edgewood at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison. Kayla Capener won...
BARABOO, WI
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Prep Golf: Bulldog boys get dual win over CWC

The Harrisburg boys' golf team picked up a 10-stroke win over visiting Carmi-white County Monday at Shawnee Hills Country Club, winning 160-170. Harrisburg's Grant Wilson took medalist honors with a 34, while the Bulldogs got a 38 from Ashton Hall, a 41 from Brent Lawrence and a 47 from Hayden Emery.
HARRISBURG, IL

