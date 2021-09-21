Monday girls golf: Archbold defeats Delta in NWOAL dual

After not being able to get a full round on Monday due to storms, the Freeland Girls Golf team went to Crooked Creek Golf Course for the third TVC league jamboree of the season. On a course that would play long due to very wet conditions, the girls shot an impressive 377 and increased an already commanding lead in league play and sit in first place comfortably. Scoring for the Falcons on the day was Averie Pumford with an 81, Sophie Argyle with a 92, Zoey Markey 95, and Abbie Phillips with a 109. Kendal Ferchau and Sophie Maxwell also played on the day, shooting a 114 and 115 respectively. Currently, our Falcons occupy the top 4 All-League positions, while Kendal, Abbie, and Sophie Maxwell also sit inside or really close to a top 12 All-League position. The girls next travel to the Midland Country Club for the Dow Invitational where they will compete against some of the state’s top teams in an elite event. Then on Thursday the Falcons host their first ever invitational, The Bayne’s Fall Classic, at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO