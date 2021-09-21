Nap council approves measure for Keller Logistics
NAPOLEON — A couple economic development measures, a land purchase and a stop sign issue highlighted Napoleon City Council’s regular meeting here Monday evening. Two of council’s five legislative items concerned a plan by Keller Logistics, Inc. — based in Defiance — to construct a business speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park just south of U.S. 24. But an ordinance allowing a land purchase of almost 13 acres also received attention (see below).www.crescent-news.com
