Napoleon, OH

Nap council approves measure for Keller Logistics

By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg thelberg@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPOLEON — A couple economic development measures, a land purchase and a stop sign issue highlighted Napoleon City Council’s regular meeting here Monday evening. Two of council’s five legislative items concerned a plan by Keller Logistics, Inc. — based in Defiance — to construct a business speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park just south of U.S. 24. But an ordinance allowing a land purchase of almost 13 acres also received attention (see below).

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

 

#Property Taxes#Napoleon City Council#Keller Logistics Inc#Jac Products#Cra#Council##Fenson Contracting#Oberhaus#Woodlawn#Vanhyning#Finance
