CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

MIT study finds Tesla drivers become inattentive when Autopilot is activated – News Brig

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology lends credence to the idea that the FSD system, which despite its name is not actually an autonomous system but rather an advanced driver assist system (ADAS), may not actually be that safe. Researchers studying glance data from 290 human-initiated Autopilot disengagement epochs found drivers may become inattentive when using partially automated driving systems.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

There's a Pretty Glaring Issue With Tesla's Autopilot, Says New Study

It's something that has long been suspected. Now, we have evidence from a new study – once the Autopilot self-driving tech is enabled on Tesla cars, human drivers tend to pay less attention to what's happening on the road. The study highlights the awkward in-between phase that we're now in: Self-driving tech has become good enough to handle many aspects of staying on the road, but can't be relied upon to take over everything, all of the time. That is potentially more dangerous than both fully human driving and fully automated driving, because when people get behind the wheel they assume they...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
techvati.com

US automakers to collaborate on Tesla autopilot investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will require data from driver assistants from twelve auto companies. This, with the purpose of contributing to the research around the Autopilot function, the semi-autonomous assisted driving system of the Tesla company. According to the US media Auto News, the NHTSA sent applications...
CARS
kfgo.com

A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla’s Autopilot safe?

(Reuters) – Robin Geoulla had doubts about the automated driving technology equipped on his Tesla Model S when he bought the electric car in 2017. “It was a little scary to, you know, rely on it and to just, you know, sit back and let it drive,” he told a U.S. investigator about Tesla’s Autopilot system, describing his initial feelings about the technology.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Autopilot Now Recognizes Emergency Vehicles

Tesla just released an over the air update that will now allow the autopilot software to recognize emergency vehicles. This will mean a Tesla will stop for police cars and ambulances, and probably a variety of other emergency vehicles. Over the Air Update Recognizes Emergency Vehicle Lights. Tesla just released...
CARS
techstartups.com

New MIT study confirms Tesla’s autopilot as unsafe after collecting 500,000 miles’ worth of data; the full self-driving feature is not as safe as Tesla claims

For those who have been following Elon Musk and Tesla Group on Twitter, almost no day goes by without a post or tweet on Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD). FSD is a feature Tesla claimed to have “designed and engineered from the ground up to rapidly process neural networks — the foundation for how we train and develop Autopilot.”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Fsd#Ap#Autosteering#Tesla Model S#Gps#General Motors#Adas
Autoblog

Tesla Autopilot upgraded to slow down when it detects emergency lights

Tesla has quietly made a significant improvement to its Autopilot suite of electronic driving aids. As of September 2021, in the midst of a federal investigation, some of the cars equipped with the technology gained the ability to slow down when they detect emergency lights. Instead of letting its CEO...
CARS
wccftech.com

Tesla (TSLA) Trolls Attack the Wikipedia Page of the NTSB Director After Her Stance on the FSD Labeling Was Validated by an MIT Study

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the world’s most valuable vehicle manufacturer, continues to remain at loggerheads with the US National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) over the supposed efficacy and safety of its semi-autonomous driving system, dubbed the Autopilot. As we’ve noted previously, the NTSB has long maintained a critical stance on Tesla’s...
CARS
burlington-record.com

Teen driver in Tesla — reportedly on autopilot — hits freeway wall in Glendale and keeps going

GLENDALE — A driver was in custody Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence at the wheel of a Tesla reportedly on autopilot in the Glendale area. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a roadside wall about 11:05 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and continued on the road, said a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
GLENDALE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CleanTechnica

NASA Finds What I Did: Level 2 Driver Assist Systems Can Make You Drowsy, Inattentive

In a previous article, I discussed the Level 2 attention problem. In my testing of various manufacturers’ Level 2 driver assist systems, I’ve noticed that with extended use it’s hard to not feel a little drowsy. When I disabled auto-steer and instead used adaptive cruise control (ACC), or traffic-aware cruise control (TACC) only, I’d very quickly feel more alert and less sleepy. There’s something about the steering task that engages enough of my brain to avoid that issue.
TRAFFIC
TechRadar

Rivian R1T electric truck beats Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck

The very first customer-bound Rivian R1T electric pickup truck recently left the automaker's factory in Normal, IL. To mark the occasion, company CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted celebratory images from the factory floor. While it's still unclear how quickly the company will be able to ramp up building the pre-ordered trucks...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy