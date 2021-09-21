MIT study finds Tesla drivers become inattentive when Autopilot is activated – News Brig

It's something that has long been suspected. Now, we have evidence from a new study – once the Autopilot self-driving tech is enabled on Tesla cars, human drivers tend to pay less attention to what's happening on the road. The study highlights the awkward in-between phase that we're now in: Self-driving tech has become good enough to handle many aspects of staying on the road, but can't be relied upon to take over everything, all of the time. That is potentially more dangerous than both fully human driving and fully automated driving, because when people get behind the wheel they assume they...

