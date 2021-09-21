Writing in the Digital Age

In an age where we can send photos, encouragement, and sympathies in an instant and where we can publicly comment on virtual walls, feeds, and posts for the world to see, the art of letter writing, penmanship, and thinking before we speak seems all but lost. Interestingly, the pandemic saw a resurgence of snail mail, as people were looking for ways beyond Zoom happy hours and FaceTime game nights to connect with their loved ones and began pulling their favorite stationery sets out of storage. We chatted with three of Dogwood Hill's 2021 tastemakers: interior designer Ariel Okin, photographer and author Claiborne Swanson Frank, and model and blogger Venita Aspen, who explained why we need to preserve written correspondence, even as we are able to connect with loved ones in a myriad of ways again.
