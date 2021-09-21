CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writing in the Digital Age

kclibrary.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt capacity. Additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks. Explore useful techniques when writing for the web. Learn how to write successful blogs, create meaningful and engaging content, and build a functional website. Class Meeting Time. Tuesdays, September 21 through October 12. 7-9:30 PM. A new zoom link...

kclibrary.org

Introduction to Fiction Writing

6 – 8 p.m. A new zoom link will be sent each week. Classes are taught by graduate students in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s MFA Program in Creative Writing.
blcklst.com

2021 Scene-Writing Challenge

Write some scenes. Win a great prize. Every September, we run a Zero Draft Thirty Challenge in which the goal for participants is to pound out a draft of a feature film screenplay or original TV pilot script. However, not everyone has the time to take on that challenge. So here’s another way you can up your writing chops this month… and win a free prize!
tkmagazine.com

The Write Stuff

Writing a book is one of those goals many have, but few accomplish. Given that the anguish of churning out a first draft has been compared to childbirth, who could blame them? Yet four Topeka writers—each juggling careers and families—embraced the long nights and endless research to push their great idea out into the world. Each author took a different path to publication, yet all four echoed one key aspect of publishing: writing is only half the battle.
Augusta Free Press

Writing a good book

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Writing a book may be a lifelong dream for you, but it has always seemed out of reach. The research shows that approximately 75-80% of Americans have wanted to write and publish a book at some point in their lives, but only 0.1% have accomplished it.
classicchicagomagazine.com

OnWord and Write On

OnWord! No surprise that the American Writers Museum would choose the cleverest name we have heard recently for a benefit—and with the happiest of endings, to boot: $730,000 raised. Host Rebecca Makkai, author of the powerful and popular The Great Believers; artists from the Lookingglass Theatre Company performing works by...
UC Daily Campus

Use more experimental writing

In his book The Three Languages of Politics, economist Arnold Kling argues that there are three fundamental dimensions which tribes use to understand and conceptualize politics. The primary way that conservative-minded people analyze politics is through a civilization juxtaposed to barbarism lens. Progressives see society slightly differently, in terms of oppressor versus oppressed lens. Finally, libertarian-minded people view politics primarily through a liberty-coercion axis when evaluating ideas, proposals, etc. If a rich array of metrics exists within politics, many exist outside it as well. Accepting and using other frames in one’s own writing will expands one’s range and can make you a better writer.
Campus Times

Writing: The ugly duckling of education

With the number of readings we are assigned for our classes, it is hard to recall almost any of them. They are often lengthy, boring, and unnecessarily convoluted. However, some works will always stand out, whether in a good or bad way. You have to wonder why we are forced to incorporate the writings of others as well as our own into our everyday lives, especially when some of it, to put it simply, sucks. With so many ways of dispersing information nowadays, what is the importance of written works, and how do we determine what is valuable and what is not?
Storm Lake Times

Writing as therapy

Readers will like the book “Betty, a Memoir,” by Mary McSwain Steele of Spencer for more than a few reasons. The author, along with her sister Susan McSwain Garvin of Storm Lake took care of their mother, Betty (Elizabeth) McSwain during her last days as she battled cancer. “We had just 32 days with Mom after her diagnosis,” says Mary, […]
inforisktoday.com

Compliance in the Age of Digital Collaboration

In today's business landscape, more people are working remotely. Far-flung teams work together across geographies and time zones. And your users are finding new ways to collaborate. Is your organization struggling to keep up? Download this e-book to explore the challenges of capturing and managing Slack, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn and more. You'll learn:
Daily Californian

Writing my way forward

It was about 8 p.m., two weeks into my freshman year at UC Berkeley. Golden Bear Orientation had really sucked, and school itself wasn’t proving to be any better. I had discovered a dark corner in the basement of the East Asian Library, and it was there where I first confronted my problem: I didn’t like my major. Bioengineering seemed great for everyone else I had met so far, but I hated it.
ceoworld.biz

Write the Story of Your Life

“An unexamined life is not worth living.” ―Socrates. Throughout my life, I believed in two things―continuous learning and constant feedback. Having reached 57 years, I decided to take feedback about my life. I want to share it with storytelling. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction that I led my life with purpose and meaning and provided a ray of hope and inspiration to the next generations. It helps me outline my principles, practices, and philosophies and leave my legacy to the future generations that I contributed my best despite financial constraints and family challenges and despite hailing from humble origins with toxic family backgrounds.
The Bold Italic

On Writing to Be Heard Through Headphones

I love to read, and I love to write. But do I love to listen? My ex would say no, but I can’t remember why. So when I was approached about doing a project for Audible, I had to take a moment to think — did I want to write something that would be consumed entirely by ear?
Augusta Free Press

Academic and essay writing services

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Modern students have heavy curriculums, tons of homework, and little time to keep up with the program. In addition, many of students have insane college bills that need to be paid and part-time jobs. At such moments, students realize how difficult it...
NASA

Write a Moon Haiku

Haiku have a long tradition. These short poems originating in Japan in the 17th century focus on clear imagery and memorable contrasts. Recently, English-language haiku have emphasized a three-line structure of five syllables in line one, seven syllables in line two and five syllables in line three. If you are off a bit, that’s okay! But it can be fun to stay within those guidelines. Sometimes having rules can make us more creative.
HackerNoon

"Even in the digital age, finding the best and most original source can be difficult"

Jeffrey is an entertainment reporter with interests in film & TV criticism, comics, anime & manga, MMA, and pro wrestling. When he doesn't read or write about games, he reads comics, whether it is Japanese mange or western superhero. His guilty pleasure? Tuning into a reality dating show, although he never seriously watch the whole season. He wants to join the Rotten Tomatoes list of approved film critics as the next achievement in his career.
veranda.com

Top Tastemakers On The Importance of Preserving Written Correspondence in the Digital Age

In an age where we can send photos, encouragement, and sympathies in an instant and where we can publicly comment on virtual walls, feeds, and posts for the world to see, the art of letter writing, penmanship, and thinking before we speak seems all but lost. Interestingly, the pandemic saw a resurgence of snail mail, as people were looking for ways beyond Zoom happy hours and FaceTime game nights to connect with their loved ones and began pulling their favorite stationery sets out of storage. We chatted with three of Dogwood Hill's 2021 tastemakers: interior designer Ariel Okin, photographer and author Claiborne Swanson Frank, and model and blogger Venita Aspen, who explained why we need to preserve written correspondence, even as we are able to connect with loved ones in a myriad of ways again.
thegeorgeanne.com

The Digital Age: Senior Art Exhibit

What do a birthday party invitation, a fire breathing dragon and a pair of skeletal hands wrapped in red string have in common? They are all images students can see at the first Senior Art Exhibition of the Fall 2021 semester. The artists in this art exhibition, The Digital Age,...
VISUAL ART

