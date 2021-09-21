Writing in the Digital Age

With the number of readings we are assigned for our classes, it is hard to recall almost any of them. They are often lengthy, boring, and unnecessarily convoluted. However, some works will always stand out, whether in a good or bad way. You have to wonder why we are forced to incorporate the writings of others as well as our own into our everyday lives, especially when some of it, to put it simply, sucks. With so many ways of dispersing information nowadays, what is the importance of written works, and how do we determine what is valuable and what is not?

