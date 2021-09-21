Volinsky is FPU's first 'civic scholar in residence'

RINDGE — Starting today, class is in session for Andru Volinsky at Franklin Pierce University. The former New Hampshire executive councilor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate is the school’s first-ever “civic scholar in residence.” He was set to deliver the first of his three public lectures on the Rindge campus this morning as part of Franklin Pierce’s annual Constitution Day celebration. Next semester, Volinsky will teach an upper-level undergraduate seminar titled “Law and Public Policy for Change.”