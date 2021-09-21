50th annual Vince Polce Band Spectacular
The 50th annual Vince Polce Band Spectacular was held Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance, with performances by the Bryan Marching Band, Sandusky Marching Band, Bowling Green Bobcat Marching Band, Port Clinton Marching Band, Anthony Wayne Marching Genereal, and the host, Defiance Band of Class. At the conclusion of the musical show a mass band performance was held on the field, featuring the musical talents of 600 students. Following a performance of “God Bless the USA,” a short fireworks show took place. Shown here performing is the Defiance Band of Class.www.crescent-news.com
