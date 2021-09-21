CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance, OH

50th annual Vince Polce Band Spectacular

By Tim McDonough
Crescent-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50th annual Vince Polce Band Spectacular was held Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance, with performances by the Bryan Marching Band, Sandusky Marching Band, Bowling Green Bobcat Marching Band, Port Clinton Marching Band, Anthony Wayne Marching Genereal, and the host, Defiance Band of Class. At the conclusion of the musical show a mass band performance was held on the field, featuring the musical talents of 600 students. Following a performance of “God Bless the USA,” a short fireworks show took place. Shown here performing is the Defiance Band of Class.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Defiance, OH
Entertainment
City
Clinton, OH
City
Defiance, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Bowling Green, OH
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#The Bryan Marching Band#Sandusky Marching Band
CBS News

Passenger opens exit door and walks out on to wing of plane at Miami airport

An airplane passenger was detained Wednesday evening after he opened the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. The plane, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was in the process of "positioning" at the gate when the incident took place.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy