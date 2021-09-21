Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean; Tazewell; Woodford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Logan, southeastern Woodford, De Witt, eastern Tazewell and McLean Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Deer Creek to near Armington to Elkhart. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka, Minier, Goodfield, Deer Creek and Armington around 1210 AM CDT. Atlanta, Danvers and Stanford around 1215 AM CDT. McLean and Carlock around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bloomington, Normal, El Paso, Hudson, Beason, Heyworth, Towanda, Kenney, Gridley, Downs, Clinton and Lexington. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 39 between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 55 between mile markers 117 and 187. Interstate 74 between mile markers 106 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH