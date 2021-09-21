CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Witt County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean; Tazewell; Woodford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Logan, southeastern Woodford, De Witt, eastern Tazewell and McLean Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Deer Creek to near Armington to Elkhart. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka, Minier, Goodfield, Deer Creek and Armington around 1210 AM CDT. Atlanta, Danvers and Stanford around 1215 AM CDT. McLean and Carlock around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bloomington, Normal, El Paso, Hudson, Beason, Heyworth, Towanda, Kenney, Gridley, Downs, Clinton and Lexington. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 39 between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 55 between mile markers 117 and 187. Interstate 74 between mile markers 106 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
City
Towanda, IL
City
Elkhart, IL
City
Heyworth, IL
City
El Paso, IL
City
Gridley, IL
County
Logan County, IL
County
Tazewell County, IL
City
Hudson, IL
City
Minier, IL
City
Beason, IL
City
Atlanta, IL
City
De Witt, IL
City
Carlock, IL
City
Kenney, IL
City
Mclean, IL
City
Eureka, IL
County
De Witt County, IL
City
Danvers, IL
City
Deer Creek, IL
City
Lexington, IL
City
Armington, IL
County
Mclean County, IL
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Woodford Strong#Doppler#Stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy