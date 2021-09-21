CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Perform “Blue Notes 2” on Fallon

By Evan Minsker
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meek Mill was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The rapper performed his new single “Blue Notes 2,” and he was joined by his collaborator on the track, Lil Uzi Vert. Watch it happen below. On October 1, Meek Mill is releasing...

