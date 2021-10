Tonight, the Dodgers face the Diamondbacks and Tony Gonsolin needs to go deep into the game. On the surface, that should not be a problem as the Dodgers have won EXACTLY two times the number of games the Diamondbacks have (49 to 98). The only problem is that this is baseball and anything can happen. Humberto Castellanos might as well be Cy Young. On paper, the Dodgers should win this series 3-0, but I do not think they play the games… on paper!

