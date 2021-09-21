CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Menu planner: Try these mouth-watering top sirloin, zucchini and potato kebabs

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cut potatoes into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Cover them and microwave on high (100% power) 5 to 6 minutes or until just tender; stir once. Cool slightly. Combine steak sauce and garlic in a 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on high 1 1/2 minutes, stirring once. Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef and squash into 1 1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Place kebabs on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes on medium preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zucchini#Potatoes#Baked Potato#Calories#Food Drink#Menu#Greek#Parmesan
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
Mashed

Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Goes By A Different Name In Canada

Few meals are easier to whip up or more fun to eat than a piping hot bowl of mac and cheese. If you're going for store-bought, one of the most iconic, nostalgic brands of the bright yellow pasta delight is Kraft. Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of devouring Kraft Macaroni & Cheese can attest to the fact that even though the powdered cheese element is a bit of a mystery, the end result is a creamy, delicious, heartwarming, saucy delight when mixed with hot water (or optional butter and milk).
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
cleancuisine.com

Recipe for Homemade Fudge

Recipe for Homemade Fudge – This recipe for Homemade Fudge is the EASIEST fudge you are ever going to make. Plus, it’s healthy — so, have a few pieces guilt-free. Oh, and it’s loaded with healthy nutrients that your body already craves. How to Make the EASIEST Recipe for Homemade...
RECIPES
Fox News

Crispy loaded potato skins for NFL game day: Try the recipe

Potato skins go hand-in-hand with football season. That’s why we love this air fryer version of the NFL game-day standard from Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com. "These air fryer potato skins are a great way to enjoy a game day snack that is better for you," Plummer tells Fox News. "Adjust the toppings to suit your tastes – they're delicious garnished with everything from salsa and guacamole to shredded barbecue chicken or sliced brisket."
NFL
tastecooking.com

Potato Insanity

I love a steamed potato, especially when eaten hot, broken open, and glossed up with some softened butter and salt. And that’s the primary reason I found myself with cold leftover steamed potatoes one day; I cut them in half, then reheated them in olive oil until they were robustly browned on the flat side. The two-step cooking process is a little involved, but the results are crazy-good and absolutely foolproof.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Flourless Chocolate Zucchini Brownies Recipe

These flourless chocolate zucchini brownies are so mouth-watering, creamy, and really delicious! If you like the combination of chocolate and zucchini then this easy recipe is perfect for you! Quick and simple, these yummy brownies are absolutely one of the best treats for this season! Try them:. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
RECIPES
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy