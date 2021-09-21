Menu planner: Try these mouth-watering top sirloin, zucchini and potato kebabs
Cut potatoes into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Cover them and microwave on high (100% power) 5 to 6 minutes or until just tender; stir once. Cool slightly. Combine steak sauce and garlic in a 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on high 1 1/2 minutes, stirring once. Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef and squash into 1 1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Place kebabs on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes on medium preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes.chicago.suntimes.com
