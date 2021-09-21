CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

St. Clairsville 1st Ward seat may be vacated before Nov. 2 election

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIRSVILLE — First Ward Councilman Perry Basile is not running for re-election this year, and some council members wonder whether he will finish his term in office. During Monday’s meeting, Councilman Frank Sabatino inquired if Basile was still a member of the governing body after Basile missed his third consecutive meeting, apparently due to work responsibilities. Council President Jim Velas said according to the city charter, a member would not be removed until four sequential unexcused absences from meetings.

