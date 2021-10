Where: Michie Stadium; West Point, N.Y. What you need to know: Life isn’t getting any easier for UConn. If anything, it’s getting tougher. After falling 49-0 to Purdue, the Huskies have now been outscored 94-0 by FBS opponents. Hoping to spark their dismal offense, the Huskies brought in Noel Mazzone, 64, a well-traveled assistant, to serve as an analyst. While sophomore Steven Krajewski started against Purdue, it’s not a given that he’ll be back under center. The Huskies are 33-point underdogs to the Black Knights, who edged Western Kentucky 38-35 to stay unbeaten.

