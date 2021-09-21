Face masks now required for students, staff in Switzerland of Ohio schools

WOODSFIELD — Students and staff of the Switzerland of Ohio Local School District are now required to wear masks in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The mandate went into effect Monday and will continue until further notice at all schools in the district, which includes Beallsville Elementary and High Schools, River Elementary, River High School, Monroe Central High School, Woodsfield Elementary, Swiss Hills Career Center, Powhatan Elementary and Skyvue Elementary School. According to a release from the district, masks will be required inside the school buildings. They can be removed during lunch and while students are outside for gym class or recess. Visitors to the schools will also be required to wear masks.