CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

More than $10,000 raised at annual Ohio Oil and Gas Association charity game

Times-Leader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADIZ — The Ohio Oil and Gas Association raised more than $10,000 for the Mid-Ohio Food Bank during its annual charity game event. For the past few years the association has held a charity event around the Ohio Valley to benefit various organizations. This year, the event “Volley for the Valley,” was a volleyball match at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz. In 2019, a softball game was held in Belmont County; last year a kickball game was held in Jefferson County.

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cadiz, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Buffalo, OH
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Local Food#Food Insecurity#Gas Pipeline#Charity#The Mid Ohio Food Bank#Ascent Resources#Mplx#Antero Resources#Eqt#Seneca Resources#Diversified Energy Corp#Artex Oil

Comments / 0

Community Policy