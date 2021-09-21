More than $10,000 raised at annual Ohio Oil and Gas Association charity game

CADIZ — The Ohio Oil and Gas Association raised more than $10,000 for the Mid-Ohio Food Bank during its annual charity game event. For the past few years the association has held a charity event around the Ohio Valley to benefit various organizations. This year, the event “Volley for the Valley,” was a volleyball match at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz. In 2019, a softball game was held in Belmont County; last year a kickball game was held in Jefferson County.