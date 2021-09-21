Royalty will reign at Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
A royal court has been crowned to reign over the 57th annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. Shown from left are Princess Alexa Plumby, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from St. Clairsville; Mini Miss Sophia Jones, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from Barnesville; and Queen Lindsay Drumm, a 19-year-old sophomore at Ohio State University from Heath, Ohio. The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off takes place 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, when a King Pumpkin will be crowned. The festival officially gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday in Barnesville’s downtown. Events continue through Sunday.www.timesleaderonline.com
