• The recent rise in the price of crude petroleum is being reflected here, in a two-cent increase in the retail price of gasoline per gallon, according to local dealers. The increase from 18 cents to 20 cents per gallon will be put into effect this morning by the Magnolia distributors and it is probable that other dealers will follow. Distributors for the Texas company said last night that their prices would doubtless advance at once. No orders had been received last night by local officials of the Standard Oil Company. The rise is due, it is said, to the recent rise in the field-to-refinery prices, amounting to 50 cents per barrel increase during the last 10 days.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO