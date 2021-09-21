Nila Black Dumond passed away on September 19, 2021. She was born in Point Deluce, Ark., on March 23, 1936, to Jesse Black and Annie Simpson Black, and graduated from DeWitt High School. She was a loving wife to Thomas "Ted" Dumond for 59 years before he passed away, and a devoted mother to two sons. She worked at Alco in DeWitt for 29 years before retiring to care for her husband. She will be remembered for her love of quilting, sewing, and travel.