Fayetteville, AR

Dixie Mills

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Dixie Mills, age 84, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in a local hospital. She was born September 30, 1936, in Chelsea, Okla., the youngest daughter of Lucian M. and Clara Pearl Martin Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dwight Mills; four sisters, Lena Ledford, Lucian Lee, Joan Caudell, and Reva Mills. Dixie kept children in her home for several years and was a charter member of Highland Park Assembly of God Church, where she was a teacher in the children's church ministry.

www.arkansasonline.com

