CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Drying out & turning cooler for Tuesday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood late Monday evening, everyone. Before things got a bit bumpy this evening with our rain and t-storm chances picking up, we kept quiet for much of the day. Not only that, we saw our last hot day of the summer season after our mild start in the lower 70s this morning. After we saw highs in the upper 80s on Sunday, we topped out around 93° in Joplin with the rest of the area topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Daily Blog: Thunderstorm chances stick around. -Doug

Good Thursday night or Friday morning! I hope your week has gone great so far. Mine has been rough, but I am back at work which is a good step in the right direction. I want to thank all of you for all of the amazing support you have given my Family the past 15 months as we have been dealing with Christian’s cancer. Thank you for being so patient with me as well as I was out of the office for 5 weeks with hospice and the passing.
ENVIRONMENT
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: Cooler temperatures but mostly dry for first weekend of October

Well, it’s been a soaker of a week, hasn’t it? At the time of writing this, it is pouring outside, also. And I absolutely am loving it. Here is a graph showing the amount of rain over the past week. Not including the soaker of a Thursday, we’ve already seen about 1.5 inches of rain over a four-day period. And that amount will likely exceed 2 inches once we include Thursday’s final totals.
ENVIRONMENT
mltnews.com

Under the weather: Cooler temperatures but mostly dry for first weekend of October

Well, it’s been a soaker of a week, hasn’t it? At the time of writing this, it is pouring outside, also. And I absolutely am loving it. Here is a graph showing the amount of rain over the past week. Not including the soaker of a Thursday, we’ve already seen about 1.5 inches of rain over a four-day period. And that amount will likely exceed 2 inches once we include Thursday’s final totals.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers And Breezy Winds Return To South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers have returned to South Florida this Thursday after a few days of low humidity and dry weather. It is all thanks to high-pressure building over the Mid-Atlantic states that’s going to get stronger and cause a bump up in the northeast wind over South Florida. Winds will become sustained at 15 mph by Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-80s and a stray shower. A similar forecast is expected for Friday but with more passing showers working their way through South Florida. Moisture from the Atlantic waters will push across the area as the winds get stronger through the weekend. So, by Saturday and Sunday, wind gusts are forecast to reach 25 mph with passing showers and storms. This will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind that although showers have returned to the forecast, it is not a washout and South Florida will still get sunshine mixing with clouds.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy