Drying out & turning cooler for Tuesday – Nick
Good late Monday evening, everyone. Before things got a bit bumpy this evening with our rain and t-storm chances picking up, we kept quiet for much of the day. Not only that, we saw our last hot day of the summer season after our mild start in the lower 70s this morning. After we saw highs in the upper 80s on Sunday, we topped out around 93° in Joplin with the rest of the area topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.www.koamnewsnow.com
Comments / 0