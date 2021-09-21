CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grove, OK

Thomas Dale McDonald

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Dale McDonald 75 of Grove, Okla., passed away September 17, 2021. He was born November 19, 1945, in Clovis, N.M., the son of Arvil and Opal Helsley McDonald. Thomas was and automobile body repairman and formerly worked for Beaver Lake Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories and drinking a beer on this deck in Grove with his old friends and meeting new ones. Thomas also enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, and fishing.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Grove, OK
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas Dale#Arvil

Comments / 0

Community Policy