Thomas Dale McDonald 75 of Grove, Okla., passed away September 17, 2021. He was born November 19, 1945, in Clovis, N.M., the son of Arvil and Opal Helsley McDonald. Thomas was and automobile body repairman and formerly worked for Beaver Lake Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories and drinking a beer on this deck in Grove with his old friends and meeting new ones. Thomas also enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, and fishing.