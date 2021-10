Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden to lift the ban on UK travellers during his current visit to the US.The British Prime Minister will reportedly make an “impassioned case” for fully vaccinated Britons to be allowed to enter the States.Following the UN General Assembly, Mr Johnson will meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday during his four-day visit.“The Prime Minister will make an impassioned case for Brits who’ve been double jabbed to be allowed to travel to the US,” a government source told The Telegraph.“There are a lot of family links, business links and millions...

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO