CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Canada’s Trudeau headed for another minority in ‘status quo’ election – TV

By Steve Scherer, David Ljunggren, Julie Gordon
Metro International
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL/OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on track to retain power, television networks projected on Monday as results trickled in, but looked set to fall short of his goal for a majority win. Trudeau, in power since 2015 and governing with a minority since 2019, decided to gamble...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trudeau, O'Toole blitz key battlegrounds ahead of Canada's Monday election

Canada's Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his main rival, rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, made their final pitches to voters in key battlegrounds Sunday on the eve of snap elections as the two remain virtually tied in public opinion polls. O'Toole, meanwhile, broke out onto Canada's political scene in the last five weeks after remaining a relative unknown to Canadians since becoming Conservative leader one year ago in the midst of the pandemic.
POLITICS
Metro International

Breaking with the left, Labour’s Starmer promises to win back UK voters

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer promised on Wednesday to win back voters lost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by prioritising key workers and balancing the books, a break with leftist supporters who heckled him during a conference speech. After a low-key conference in the southern...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Trudeau
Person
Justin Trudeau
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

Japan’s ruling party lawmakers start voting for new leader and next PM

TOKYO (Reuters) -Lawmakers in Japan’s ruling party began voting for a new leader on Wednesday who will almost certainly become the next prime minister ahead of a general election due in weeks and with the economy staggering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Running for the top post https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/possible-candidates-become-japans-next-prime-minister-2021-09-08 are popular vaccine...
POLITICS
Metro International

Kosovo, Serbia agree deal to end border tensions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Kosovo agreed on Thursday to withdraw police units from its northern border with Serbia to end a mounting dispute over vehicle licence plates that briefly escalated into violence and prompted NATO to step up patrols. The accord negotiated in Brussels calms the latest flare-up in a decades-old standoff...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elections Canada#Reuters#Cbc#Ctv#The House Of Commons#Liberals#Conservatives#Canadians#Cambridge Global Payments#New Democratic Party
AFP

Blinken denounces jailings after China frees Canadians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the alleged taking of prisoners for political purposes was "totally unacceptable" after China released two Canadians jailed for nearly three years amid a dispute. And that should be totally unacceptable."
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

Swiss start freeing up blocked EU payment to help thaw frosty ties

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s upper house of parliament on Thursday approved unblocking 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.41 billion) in payments to poorer European Union members in a bid to thaw frosty ties with its biggest trading partner. The government wants to free up the “cohesion payment” — frozen in a...
ECONOMY
AFP

Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes

Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption. Since failing to win a second mandate in 2012 and then losing out on his party's nomination in 2017, Sarkozy has been submerged in legal problems but has still retained support on the right.
POLITICS
The Independent

Australian state leader quits over corruption investigation

The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit Friday after an anti-corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak.Numbers of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak during October as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June.“My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Metro International

Gender equality in Japan? Ruling party race shows female PM is still a way off

TOKYO (Reuters) – The secretaries handing out ballots as Japan’s ruling party chose the next prime minister on Wednesday were all women. The power brokers and lawmakers doing the voting were overwhelmingly men. For the first time ever, two women stood in the race to become leader of the ruling...
POLITICS
AFP

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline -- the first new conduit from Canada's oil sands to US refineries built in years -- is "substantially completed" and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. "We're thrilled" it'll start moving oil after "a long process" to get it built, with the first shipments likely early next week, Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP. The 1,765-kilometre-long (1,097-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin replaces a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, and doubles its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Singapore’s main opposition party seeks changes to foreign interference law

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s main opposition, The Workers’ Party, has called for changes to be made to a draft foreign interference law, citing a need for more transparency, after experts and rights groups also raised concerns about the law’s broad provisions. The government this month proposed the legislation to tackle...
POLITICS
Metro International

New Besties? German Greens, FDP cosy up to build coalition

BERLIN (Reuters) – The leaders of Germany’s Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) posted a smiling selfie of themselves together on Wednesday that quickly went viral and said they were finding common ground in preliminary talks about a three-way coalition after Sunday’s election. The two parties from opposite ends of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Metro International

British army to start driving tankers, fuel queues persist

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain ordered soldiers on Wednesday to start driving fuel tankers to replenish empty pumps, as motorists remained mired in queues after nearly a week of shortages, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the situation was improving. Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic buying that has...
WORLD
Metro International

Young activists table proposals for Glasgow climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Young activists on Wednesday tabled a slate of proposals for inclusion in the COP26 climate agenda, a day before Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg. The proposals will be vetted by climate and energy ministers gathering at a meeting in Milan on Thursday,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy