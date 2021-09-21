CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

By Anushka Trivedi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility. Bitcoin, the biggest and the best known cryptocurrency, traded around $43,000, recovering from...

The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
fxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Dollar Eases

Silver prices rebounded as the dollar initially slipped from a six-month high. Treasury yields were mixed, but the surge in the interest rate differential in favor of the greenback over the past couple of weeks has put pressure on silver prices. Gold prices were also higher, helping to lift the precious metals complex. Since silver is priced in U.S. dollars, a stronger U.S. currency makes silver more expensive in other currencies.
Metro International

Japan’s business mood improves on solid demand, hopes of post-COVID recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s business mood improved for a fifth straight quarter in September with manufacturers perking up on robust global demand, a central bank survey showed on Friday, boding well for the next administration’s bid to pull the economy out of the doldrums. Steady progress in vaccinations and hopes...
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
Metro International

SoftBank-backed Oyo aims for up to $12 billion valuation in India IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -SoftBank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo Hotels is seeking a valuation of $10 billion to $12 billion, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as it filed for a local listing that could be the first for a hospitality firm since 2019. The aggregator, which Japanese conglomerate SoftBank...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin, Evergrande And The Deteriorating Situation In China

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, I discussed the emerging story of the week, Evergrande and the Chinese recession. We first brought up Evergrande on episode 60, back on August 11, and at the same time I made the call that China would enter a recession within three months. Our position on “Fed Watch” has been bearish on China for over a year, and my personal position has been bearish since well before the 2020 coronavirus crisis began.
BUSINESS
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE

