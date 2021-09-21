CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

